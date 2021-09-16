Porsche won the top sport with customers among premium brands in the J.D. Power 2021 US Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout Study. This is the third year in a row in which Porsche elands at No.1 ranking in the premium category in the annual study of customer experience with owning and driving a new car.

It is exciting to see drivers connecting with what we think is the best, most complete range of sports cars we've ever had, said Kjell Gruner, President and CEO of Porsche Cars North America, Inc, This result only encourages us to continue working to deliver dreams that surprise and delight our customers.

The 2021 U.S. Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study measures the owners' emotional attachment and level of pleasure with their new vehicle across a comprehensive list of 37 categories and attributes, ranging from the sense of comfort and luxury on climbing on driver's seat to the power they feel when they step on the gas. All these attributes combine into an overall APEAL index score measured on a 1,000-point scale.

Porsche has managed to earn 882 points on the 1,000-point scale, compared to the premium brand average of 864. The result was a tie with the winner of the mass market category. The study, now in its 26th year, is based on responses gathered from February through July of this year from more than 11,800 users who have shared their impressions after a 90-day ownership period.