The latest version of new Macan SUV will finally make its debut at the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show. Coming with prominent and sophisticated changes, new family member features tons of neat features: new three-dimensional LED light panel in the rear, new LED headlights, smooth lines and sexy curves. And on top of all, there are new finish colors to choose from: Mamba Green Metallic, Dolomite Silver Metallic, Miami Blue and Chalk.

And as one might well expect from a contemporary machine, 2019 Macan owners will benefit from large 10.9-inch full HD touch screen, latest version of Porsche Communication Management, Porsche Connect Plus, WLAN hotspot and array of Porsche Connect services: HERE Cloud, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

In terms of drivetrain system, 2019 Macan comes with 2.0-liter, four-cylinder turbocharged gasoline engine with 248hp and 273lb-ft of torque. The power is processed via seven-speed PDK dual-clutch gearbox and contributes to a rather agile run: new Macan finishes the 0-100km/h run in mere 6.3 seconds and chases a top speed of 255km/h. Neat, right? Furthermore, vehicle's dynamics and excellent performance rates are achieved due to the incorporation of staggered size tires, Porsche Traction Management AWD system, new wheels and overall sporty fine-tuning that does make a difference on the road.

SEE ALSO: SKODA announces details about new Kodiaq lineup. Here's what we should expect

Porsche team also offers numerous optional goodies that can make the vehicle even more appealing: 2019 Macan can be specified with optional GT Sport steering wheel with mode switch button, sport response button, heated windshield, air ionizer, fine particulate air filter and more. Enjoy.

Source: Porsche