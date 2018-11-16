New SKODA Kodiaq GT will be unveiled at the Auto Guangzhou event in China – with revised exterior styling and tons of revised and new features, new family guy will mark a new concept for the Czech manufacturer.

New SKODA GT is slightly larger than its predecessors and comes with black-framed grille with chromeplated double ribs, LED headlights and three-dimensional bumpers that contribute to that muscular and aggressive styling. Side skirts, just like the roof line co contribute to this notable styling concept and somehow emphasize on vehicle's robustness.

In terms of interior, new SKODA Kodiaq GT is also appealing – the cabin is sporty and stylish and is characterized by high-quality components and fully customizable cockpit. Driver and passengers will benefit from Wi-Fi access and MirrorLink, AppleCarplay and Android Auto smartphone incorporation and overall ample space and comfortable ride.

Also, as it comes to performance and drivetrain system, new family guy comes with 2.0 TSI with 220hp total output, mated to a 7-speed DSG that delivers power to all four wheels. There are also numerous assistance systems as Blind Spot Detection, Front Radar Assistant and Adaptive Distance Assistant with stop-and-go function.

As it seems, SKODA is on the go – revealing new models means that the team is ready to announce new technologies and new concept ideas. Stick with us for further information!