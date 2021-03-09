Multimatic has been the choice of Porsche to supply the spec damper for the new 2021 Porsche 992-based, 911 GT3 Cup Car. The Mulimatic DSSVTM dampers are widely used in the motorsport world, including in numerous 2021 Formula 1TM models.

The dampers have been the choice of ambitious teams across the wide spectrum of different race categories for 20 years. From Formula 1 and Formula E to the high-end GT and sportscar racing, many of the single-seater race vehicles and even the grassroots racing.

Also, Red Bull Racing took all its Formula 1 World Championship victories using these same Multimatic dampers. The Ford GT won the 2016 24 Hours of Le Mans on Multimatic DSSV and the Porsche 919 Hybrid Evo which dominated Nürburgring Nordschleife and scored a new record was running on Multimatic DSSV. Even Mazda RT24-P will soon return to the Serbian Raceway where back in 2020 these same Multimatic DSSV dampers helped the vehicle to ride the bumps and achieve victory in the 12-hour race.

Now, every new Porsche 911 GT3 Cup race car which competes in the Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup and many more Carrera Cups will greatly benefit from the same Multimatic technology.

As it comes to the dampers themselves, these are based on a unique technical approach and provide high-fidelity hydraulic damping by adopting precision spool valve technology. This setup allows for enhanced predictability, accuracy and repeatability. The high-frequency response of the spool valve ensures excellent transient characteristics and its turbulent flow regime minimizes the temperature effects and the basic architecture of the damper removes cavitation and enables low charge pressure.