RAM Truck announces new color and tweaks for its off-road king, the 2018 limited-edition RAM Power Wagon Mojave Sand Package. Although being one of the most popular body finishes in the whole RAM trucks lineup, the team has decided that it would delay producing Mojave with such color until now. And of course, to accompany the design tweak, the team has also included new black wheels that complete the muscular design concept.

The limited-edition also features ne all-black interior with Ram's Uconnect 8.4-inch touchscreen and Heavy Duty Luxury Group pack that brings LED bed lightning, overhead console power with heated/fold-away mirrors and universal garage door opener. Available in Crew Cab 4x4, the Mojave Sand Package edition will be available for order in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Based on Ram 2500 Heavy Duty 4x4 Crew Cab, the limited-edition vehicle comes with numerous handy gadgets – for example, exclusive suspension with more than two inches of lift, 14.3-inches of ground clearance, front and rear locking differentials, an electric disconnecting front sway bar, 33-inch Goodyear Wrangler DuraTrac tires and a massive 6.4-liter 410hp HEMI V8 engine, which makes it the most capable off-road production pickup available at the moment.

So, do you like it? We surely love it!

Source: Ram