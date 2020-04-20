The Fast-Lane Truck (TFLtruck) has named two FCA vehicles as winners of the 2020 Gold Winch Awards. The first is the 2020 Jeep Gladiator, which has earned the Gold Winch award as the Best Mid-Size Off-Road truck of the year. The second vehicle is the 2020 Ram Power Wagon and it has managed to earn Gold Winch awards as the Best Heavy Duty Off-Road truck of the year.

For Gold Winch Evaluations, TFLtruck's editors tested vehicle on demanding paths in Colorado, reaching high elevations with terrain that varies from loose gravel to rocks and snow. The Gladiator's overall performance on-road and off-road was so smooth and flawless that it has managed to impress all of the jury members.

SEE ALSO: Honda is recognized as Best Value Brand - details here!

Judges have also recognized Power Wagon's off-road capabilities and equipment. Especially notable were the special suspension system, the 2-ich factory lift, locking front and rear differentials, disconnecting front sway bar and the 12,000lb winch. After the votes were counted, 2020 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon and 2020 Ram Power Wagon were determined to be the winners of each respective segment.

Neat!

Source: FCA US LLC