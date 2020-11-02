Renault retailers will be demonstrating the benefits of its expansive range of electric and electrified vehicles to customers through its dedicated Unplugged electrification event.

The 10-day event will enable customers to experience Renault's growing range of battery electric vehicles and E-TECH hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains with an immersive experience that demonstrates the benefits of moving to an electrified model.

Renault's broad range of electrified vehicles available

Renault's expanding range of electric and electrified vehicles will be available to customers to test drive, including the New ZOE, All-New Clio E-TECH Hybrid, All-New Captur E-TECH Plug-in hybrid and Kangoo Z.E. commercial vehicle.

The New ZOE is Europe's best-selling electric vehicle and boasts up to 245 miles (WLTP) driving range, with the ability to charge to 80% in just one hour and ten minutes via its new 50kW DC charging option. Alternatively, a 30-minute charge is all that's needed for a 90-mile boost in range.

The All-New Clio E-TECH Hybrid is Renault's first hybrid vehicle, offering drivers the ability to complete up to 80% of urban journeys on electric power alone, courtesy of its advanced E-TECH powertrain that always starts in electric mode. Not only is this model the most powerful Clio with 140hp, it also emits just 98g/km of CO2, making it an excellent all-round powertrain option that's available across all Clio trim levels.

Alongside the Clio E-TECH Hybrid, Renault's first plug-in hybrid models have joined the range – the All-New Captur E-TECH Plug-in hybrid and the New Megane Sport Tourer E-TECH Plug-in hybrid. Both of these models use the same 1.6-litre petrol engine found in the Clio, in combination with a powerful electric motor for a combined output of 160hp and the ability to drive up to 30 miles on battery power alone, while emitting just 30g/km of CO2.

Also available for customers to test drive will be the popular Kangoo Z.E., offering up to 143 miles of range in a choice of body lengths and Business and Business+ trim levels.

The recently introduced New ZOE Van and Master Z.E. are also included in the Unplugged promotion. The New ZOE Van boasts up to 245 miles of range and makes an ideal vehicle for couriers and delivery drivers in urban environments, while the Master Z.E. offers the same generous payload volumes as the rest of the Master range, while delivering zero tailpipe emissions.

Commitment to COVID-safe dealerships

All Renault retailers continue to operate in a COVID-safe way, with stringent measures in place to ensure the safety of customers and staff.

Clear signage instructs buyers where to go once they reach the retailer, while any interactions when collecting a vehicle adhere to the guidance from the National Franchised Dealers Association (NFDA) and Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) as well as latest government guidelines on social distancing.

All cars are prepared to a high cleaning standard, with attention paid to disinfecting door handles, using covers for seats, steering wheels, gear levers and floor mats, while Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) is worn by anyone working on the vehicle. Keys are wiped clean and placed in a neutral zone for the customer to collect.

Appointments and visits to the showroom are staggered where possible, and a limit on the number of visitors in the showroom at one time is in place, while social distancing is maintained inside and outside.

Renault dealerships have adapted sites to suit, with clear and informative signage to inform and reassure both workers and visitors. Reminders to adhere to social distancing measures are clear on arrival, while there are clear reminders to sanitise workstations and vehicles to the highest standards.