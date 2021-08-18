New SEAT Ibiza and Arona models will make their UK debut with SMC Motor Group at this year's British Motor Show. Both vehicles are already available to order and come with numerous features and an extended list of standard features.

The new Ibiza offers many changes, compared to older models, and offers new alloy wheels, full LED exterior lights, and a choice of two new body colors: Sapphire Blue and Asphalt Blue.

As it comes to the Arona, it is available with Sapphire Blue, Asphalt Blue, and Dark Camouflage, and LED interior lighting, exclusive trimming, and an advanced infotainment system.

James Kimber, Managing Director of SMC Motor Group, commented: We are very excited to be attending the British Motor Show this year with the first UK models of the new SEAT Ibiza and Arona. The show is a great opportunity to showcase the newest cars we have to offer, and the new SEAT Arona and Ibiza come with a host of the latest technologies and design features. We look forward to welcoming visitors to experience the new versions of these popular SEAT models for themselves.

As we know, SMC Motor Group will also be exhibiting the SEAT Leon e-HYBRID PHEV machine, and manufacturers will talk about the vehicle with all the enthusiasts at the show.