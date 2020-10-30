Famed and named for being one of the first streets in Britain to be lit by electricity, the avenue played host to the car manufacturer's first all-electric SUV to mark the news that the pre-reservation list for Enyaq iV orders has now opened.

The Enyaq iV combines a generous amount of space, emotive design and well-balanced proportions with a sustainable yet fun driving experience. Available in a choice of rear-wheel or four-wheel drive, two battery sizes (62kWh and 82kWh) and offering power outputs of up to 306 PS, the Enyaq iV can be charged from 5 – 80 per cent in just 38 minutes or 0 – 100 per cent in under 60 minutes*. With a range of up to 316 miles**, this stylish all-electric car is the perfect companion for everyday driving.

As befits a car that is starting a bold new era, ŠKODA's design and engineering team have gone the extra mile to delight customers. Enyaq iV features a unique illuminated front grille with LED Crystal face & Matrix LED headlights as well as featuring an impressive 13-inch infotainment screen.

Drivers can build their own Enyaq iV using ŠKODA's 360° visualiser on skoda.co.uk or by speaking to a product specialist/retailer to register their interest for the pre-reservation list.

The Enyaq iV is available to order in the UK from late 2020 with deliveries starting in spring 2021.