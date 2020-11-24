ŠKODA is continuing its ambitious electrification programme with the addition of a new iV plug-in hybrid model to its award-winning Octavia range. Using the same petrol/electric drivetrain technology seen in the Superb iV and the Octavia vRS iV, the new Octavia iV is priced from £30,795 OTR and is available in hatch and estate forms.

Thanks to its plug-in hybrid drivetrain, the Octavia iV is the most fuel-efficient Octavia ever built with a WLTP fuel consumption as low as 282.5 -188.3mpg. CO2 outputs are equally impressive at just 22-33g/km on the combined cycle.

Plug-in hybrid system Key to the Octavia iV's low fuel consumption is its advanced petrol/electric plug-in hybrid system that combines the strength and cruising ability of a four-cylinder 1.4 TSI petrol engine with a high-torque, zero emissions 85kW electric motor. The total power output of the hybrid system is 204PS while torque is a remarkable 350Nm.

Power for the electric motor comes from a 13kWh battery back located in the floor just ahead of the rear axle. The Octavia iV has an all-electric WLTP driving range of up to 43 miles and features a host of driving modes that owners can fine-tune to their needs. For example, selecting E-mode will keep the Octavia in electric drive only and is perfect for driving in urban areas or on short commutes.

In Hybrid mode, the car's electronic control unit continuously assesses the current driving situation. As soon as the vehicle is in motion, interaction between the petrol engine and electric motor is automatically regulated. Either they complement one another when used simultaneously, or the electronics activate only one of them. Hybrid mode also offers the option of charging the battery via recuperation or the engine while the car is moving. This allows the driver to set their own desired battery level. If the current charge is below the specified amount, the vehicle tops up the battery using the petrol engine and brake energy recovery until the desired mark is reached. If the current charge is higher than specified, the energy is used until the desired level is met, and this is then maintained.

The system can also operate completely autonomously in Hybrid Auto mode. This means the control unit decides based on the current driving situation when to draw power from the battery and when to recharge it using recovered energy. In Hybrid mode, an output of 150PS is available at all times. This can be boosted to 204PS in kickdown by pressing the accelerator pedal down fully or selecting Sport mode.

Charging The Octavia iV's plug-in hybrid system can be charged easily via an industry standard Type 2 connection (cables included as standard). The charging port is located on the passenger side front wing and is equipped with an LED light that shows the status of the charging system. The Octavia iV on-board charger is rated at 3.6kW, which means that a full charge on a standard domestic or workplace 16A supply will take 3.5 hours from empty to full.

In addition to being supplied with a 16amp AC charge cable for wallbox/chargepoints, the Octavia iV also comes with a 10amp mains UK 3 -pin charge cable as standard.

Body styles and specifications The Octavia's plug-in hybrid drivetrain is available in two familiar trim levels at launch; SE Technology and SE L. Both can be specified with hatch or estate body styles and come with a host of equipment enhancements over their petrol or diesel-powered siblings. For example, both iV models add 18-inch Vega Aero alloy wheels, decorative door sills and a storage compartment in the boot for the supplied charging cables. Both iV models also feature unique instrumentation and displays that show the vehicle state of charge along with the various driving modes.