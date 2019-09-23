The 250,000th SKODA Karoq has rolled off the production plant in Mlada Boleslav. The milestone model is a 1.0-liter TSI 115hp in a metallic Black Magic finish. The compact and agile SUV celebrated its world debut in Stockholm in mid-May 2017 with serial production beginning in July, 2017.

SKODA has been building Karoq at its plant Kvasiny since mid-July 2017 and also in Mlada Boleslav since January, 2018. In fact, in 2018, the Czeck manufacturer has managed to deliver 115,700 Karoq units to its customers and this year the brand managed to deliver 97,900 vehicles.

SKODA's advertising campaign started back in 2016 with Kodiaq, brand's first large sport utility vehicle. Production has begun in Kvasiny in October 2016 and the model was launched onto the markets in the spring of 2017. Now having Kodiaq, SKODA has focused its energy towards new Karoq unit and the Kamiq lineup. All of these models bear the trademark of SKODA and this notorious quality the manufacturer is known for.

And now for 2020 model year, SKODA has provided the Karoq with visual and technological changes and upgrades. The popular SUV comes with a comprehensive range of equipment for even more safety and comfort. There's Side Assist, for example, which warns the driver of vehicles in the blind spot up to 70 meters away. New Karoq also features new connectivity technologies and gadgets, ensuring online services and great infotainment goodies. Furthermore, SKODA Karoq sets benchmark in terms of chassis and drivetrain system too. The vehicle comes with a special Adaptive Dynamic Chassis Control system, which ensures smooth and pleasurable drive, along with front- and AWD regimes.

Sweet!

Source: SKODA