New SKODA Kushaq is the first production car from the INDIA 2.0 project. Based on the MQB-A0-IN, a variant of the modular MQB platform, the vehicle will be available with new features, a plethora of safety features, and a brand-new SUV design.

Exterior design

The vehicle proudly presents a muscular and yet elegant body stance that completely resembles the new Indian approach. New Kushaq comes with high ground clearance, large wheels, and elegant curves, and neat lines. The vehicle also features LED lights, metallic Honey Orange, and Tornado Red paintwork, exclusive for the Indian market and exclusive features.

SEE ALSO: BMW Group announces new sustainability approaches with the new xDrive 50

The design features a prominent front bonnet, wide grille, and a straight roofline. There's also a tornado line at the height of the door handles and powerful wheel arches with black plastic trim. At the rear, the vehicle is characterized by an elongated roof spoiler and a robust rear diffuser.

Interior design

New SKODA Kushaq comes with an elegant and cozy interior with tons of features and utilities. The entire interior is dominated by a central and free-standing infotainment touchscreen, which perfectly accompanies the two-spoke multifunctional steering wheel. Some of the upper trim levels also come with leather seats and shift paddles.

Drivetrain system

In terms of engine setup, the vehicle can be specified with either an efficient 1.0 or 1.5 TSI engine type. These provide a total of 115 or 110hp of total output and can be paired to either a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic gearbox. There's also a special 7-speed DSG variant.