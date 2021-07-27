SsangYong Motor Company reveals a new design of its next-gen SUV model. Under the name of X200, the new vehicle will vary the brand's newly conceived design and tech approach, presenting the value and future plans of upcoming products.

The design philosophy is driven by the "Powered by Toughness" motto and emphasizes the importance of visuals in a vehicle. Also, alongside the themes of masculinity and modernity, the vehicle will also showcase an exclusive "Korea Can Do" badge and will be influenced by four formative principles: ‘Robust Architecture', Unexpected Delight', ‘Vibrant Contrast', and ‘Communion with Nature.'

Through these ideas, not only will the brand strengthen its position as an authentic SUV brand that meets the needs of customers, but it will also use eco-friendly systems, thereby responding to the biggest trend in the automotive industry which is transforming the way we drive in the future.

After SsangYong released the outline design of the J100 in June this year, the reaction from audiences was extremely positive. Feedback on the J100 and derivative pick-up model on domestic and overseas automotive websites indicated considerable positive interests.

