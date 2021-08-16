SsangYong will showcase new models and technologies at the British Motor Show
SsangYong Motors confirms its presence at this year's British Motor Show. After a 13-year absence, and with a new organizer, Automotion Events, the British Motor Show audience will be delighted to see a "show like no other", according to the managers themselves.
Along with displaying some multi-award vehicles, SsangYong Motors will also include a test-drive options for all enthusiasts at the event.
Furthermore, other features include the flagship Rexton, a powerful 7-seater SUV, Korando, a family-friendly SUV, Tivoli, the small SUV, which that doesn't compromise on space, and the new Musso, a bold, hardworking pick-up with neat towing and weight-carrying capabilities.
SsangYong's brand ambassador, Fuzz Townshend, will also be at the show where Car SOS Live will provide an interactive show with a demonstration of several of the workshop crew wand artists working for the brand.
Kevin Griffin, managing director at SsangYong Motors UK, said: We're delighted to have a presence at this year's British Motor Show and to be able to showcase our award-winning range of vehicles. The new facelifted Musso with make its debut at the event and will also be available for visitors to take on a test drive which is exciting. It will be a great opportunity for Car SOS fans to meet personally with Fuzz on our stand too. To have the new Musso on the live stage with Mike Brewer is a great opportunity too. It's set to be a great event and we are looking forward to a busy few days.