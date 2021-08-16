SsangYong Motors confirms its presence at this year's British Motor Show. After a 13-year absence, and with a new organizer, Automotion Events, the British Motor Show audience will be delighted to see a "show like no other", according to the managers themselves.

Along with displaying some multi-award vehicles, SsangYong Motors will also include a test-drive options for all enthusiasts at the event.

Furthermore, other features include the flagship Rexton, a powerful 7-seater SUV, Korando, a family-friendly SUV, Tivoli, the small SUV, which that doesn't compromise on space, and the new Musso, a bold, hardworking pick-up with neat towing and weight-carrying capabilities.

SsangYong's brand ambassador, Fuzz Townshend, will also be at the show where Car SOS Live will provide an interactive show with a demonstration of several of the workshop crew wand artists working for the brand.

