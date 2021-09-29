SsangYong Motors announces that the Holt SsangYong, based in Derby, joins the franchise opening this month. The SsangYong showroom is based on the main ring road at Alvaston provides customers with a modern SsangYong retail experience in a relaxing and comfortable environment and offers complimentary refreshments.

Holt SsangYong has over 30-years' experience in the automotive industry and has represented various SUV and 4WD brands during this time, as well as specializing in performance and prestige vehicles.

Brian Holt, managing director and owner at Holt SsangYong, said; As experts in SUV and 4WD sales and support, we feel that there is a definite synergy between ourselves and SsangYong's proposition. The Rexton, and the new Musso - which is now on sale - are well specified, quality value for money products, and we're very much looking forward to the pure-EV e-Motion, coming later this year. In a nutshell, with our experience and SsangYong's products, we are looking forward to welcoming customers to our showroom.

SEE ALSO: 2022 Acura NSX Type S manages to break a record! Details and VIDEO here!