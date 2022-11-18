Subaru Impreza (2024)

Subaru Impreza

Subaru of America, Inc. today revealed to the world the all-new 2024 Impreza at the Los Angeles Auto Show. The sixth-generation Impreza receives an all-new design, improved performance, enhanced safety features, and updated multimedia technology. Also new for 2024 is the RS trim featuring a 2.5-liter SUBARU BOXER® engine, exclusive 18-inch wheels and unique exterior and interior elements.

The Impreza debuted 30 years ago at the 1992 Los Angeles Auto Show, offering customers a value-packed compact car with available Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive. A pioneer in the compact car segment, Impreza was the only vehicle at the time to offer all-wheel drive. The Impreza also laid the foundation for the legendary Subaru WRX, the performance car with rally championships spanning four decades.

The 2024 Impreza lineup receives a sporty new look and comes standard with the latest generation of EyeSight® Driver Assist Technology. The SUBARU STARLINK 11.6-inch Multimedia Plus system is available for the first time on Impreza and comes equipped with wireless Apple CarPlay® and wireless Android™ Auto. The system also offers on-screen controls for audio, climate, and vehicle features.

For 2024, Subaru has streamlined the Impreza model line to greater emphasize the vehicle’s sportiness, versatility and capability. The Impreza is now available in Base, Sport and new RS trim levels. The compact car comes exclusively as a 5-door hatchback when it arrives in Subaru retailers this spring.

Performance and Handling

The 2024 Impreza has been designed around the concept of utility and sportiness that lends itself to an active lifestyle. Standard across the model line is a revised Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive system offering a faster response time, more agile handling and better cornering. The all-wheel drive system is further enhanced with standard Active Torque Vectoring.

The Base and Sport trims are equipped with a 2.0-liter 4-cylinder direct-injection SUBARU BOXER® engine producing 152-hp and 145 lb.-ft. of torque. The new RS upgrades to a 2.5-liter BOXER engine delivering an impressive 182 hp and 178 lb.-ft. of torque. Standard on all trim levels is a Lineartronic CVT (Continuously Variable Transmission). The Sport and RS trims feature an 8-speed manual mode with steering wheel paddle shifters that allow the driver to control the transmission via eight pre-set ratios.

The 2024 Impreza also receives a version of the WRX sport car’s dual-pinion electronic power steering rack, offering more direct and natural steering feel and greater responsiveness.

The Sport and RS trim levels are equipped with the SI-Drive performance management system, 18-inch alloy wheels and a sport-tuned suspension to maximize performance and handling.

2024 Subaru Impreza

New Design and Updated Chassis

The Subaru Global Platform for the 2024 Impreza has been enhanced with 10-percent higher torsional rigidity. A full inner frame construction and additional structural adhesive (from 26.2 feet to 88.5 feet) contribute to better body rigidity and lighter weight. These updates deliver an improved dynamic performance, smoother ride, and quieter cabin.The cabin benefits from an enhanced focus on the occupants and their interaction with the vehicle. A more supportive front seat design increases overall comfort and minimizes fatigue. A focused effort on reducing sounds within particular frequency ranges results in a quieter and more comfortable cabin. The modern, clean interior design features a prominent center information display with highly visual controls as well as ample head and leg room and storage space.

Safety

Standard on all 2024 Impreza models is the latest version of the award-winning EyeSight® Driver Assist Technology. The enhanced system operates smoother, faster, and under a greater range of conditions. These improvements are thanks to a wider field of view, updated control software, and the addition of an electric brake booster. EyeSight can now identify bicycles and pedestrians at intersections sooner and, when necessary, alerts the driver and applies brakes to avoid collisions.

Automatic Emergency Steering is included on models equipped with Blind-Spot Detection with Lane Keep Assist and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert. The safety feature works with EyeSight and Blind-Spot Detection to assist with steering control to help avoid a collision at speeds less than 50 mph.

Standard Rear Seat Reminder is designed to help prevent child and/or pet entrapment by alerting the driver to check the rear seat before exiting the vehicle.

Throughout its 30-year history, Impreza has received safety awards from trusted organizations including the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) and National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The outgoing five-door Subaru Impreza was named a 2022 IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK (with optional EyeSight and specific headlights). This marks the 15th consecutive year the compact car has earned this award (2007-2022) and includes the highest possible rating of “Superior” for frontal crash prevention from IIHS. Subaru anticipates the all-new 2024 Impreza will continue to deliver exemplary safety performance.

Comfort and Convenience

All trim levels feature power door locks, windows and side mirrors; welcome lighting; Remote Keyless Access; Tire Pressure Monitoring System with Individual Wheel Display; and 60/40 folding rear seats. The RS trim level has an available 10-way power front driver seat with lumbar support.The vehicle’s climate control system has been updated to focus on occupied seats, (vs. entire cabin) for improved comfort and fuel economy. Dual-zone heating/cooling control is standard across the model line.

The Sport trim adds the STARLINK 11.6-inch Multimedia Plus system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Keyless Access with Push-Button Start, and fog lights.

Subaru In-Vehicle Technology

For the first time, the SUBARU STARLINK® 11.6-inch Multimedia Plus system is available for Impreza. The 11.6-inch high-resolution touchscreen is equipped with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto with full screen display. The multimedia system also works as a center information display with combination meter integration and on-screen controls for audio, climate, and vehicle functions. Additional features include Bluetooth® hands-free phone and audio streaming connectivity; AM/FM stereo; rear vision camera; SiriusXM® All-Access Radio and SiriusXM Travel Link® (4-month free Platinum Plan); HD Radio®; and over-the-air updates. The 11.6-inch Multimedia Plus is standard on Sport and RS trim levels.

The available SUBARU STARLINK™ Safety and Security Connected Services offer SOS Emergency Assistance, Enhanced Roadside Assistance, Automatic Collision Notification, Maintenance Notifications, Monthly Vehicle Health Report and Diagnostic Alerts, Stolen Vehicle Recovery Service, Vehicle Security Alarm Notification. Available convenience features include Remote Lock/Unlock, Remote Horn and Lights and Remote Vehicle Locator. New services for Impreza include Valet Mode, Trip Log and Driving Journal, and Remote Vehicle Configuration.

2024 Impreza RS

The RS marks the return of the model’s premier enthusiast-focused trim level. The 2.5 RS debuted in 1998 and was the precursor to the WRX in the U.S. Market. The new RS trim level comes standard with a powerful 2.5-liter BOXER engine paired with a Lineartronic CVT featuring an 8-speed manual mode with steering wheel paddle shifters.The RS trim offers unique exterior trim elements including RS badging on the front doors and rear hatch; 18-inch alloy wheels in dark gray finish; black finish on the front grille, side spoilers, side mirrors, upgraded LED headlights, and LED fog lights.

The cabin of the RS is further distinguished by gunmetal and simulated carbon fiber interior trim accents as well as sport front seats in black cloth with red cloth bolsters, and carpeted floormats feature the RS logo. The RS also includes upgraded leather-wrapped steering wheel and shifter, aluminum alloy pedals, heated front seats, and rear USB charge ports.

The top-of-the-line trim builds on the Sport and adds standard features including Blind-Spot Detection with Lane Change Assist and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert. Available exclusively on the RS is a Harman Kardon® 10-speaker system, Power Moonroof, and 10-way power front driver seat with lumbar support.