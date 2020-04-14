Subaru of America, Inc. announced that the 2020 Ascent, Crosstrek Hybrid, Forester and Legacy models have managed to earn a top spot on Parents 20 Best Family Cars of 2020 list. This prestigious recognition is based on NHTSA crash-test results, along with the magazine's own evaluations form a certified child passenger safety technician and road tester. In order to be present in the list, a vehicle should have already received a 5-star overall safety rating from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Parents team has also relied on Abbie Patterson's aid, a certified child passenger safety technician, owner of consulting company Super Car Seat Geek. Patterson and his fellow teammates have tested the installations of the infant-sized seats, convertible seats, harnessed booster, backless booster, and numerous more features and mechanisms in order to ensure that everything that has undergone their supervision is of top-notch quality. The vehicles have also undergone braking, steering, acceleration and user tech capability test as well.

With safety as a top priority, the four models, Ascent, Crosstrek Hybrid, Forester and Legacy, come with Subaru EyeSight Diver Assist Technology as a standard feature. This suite includes Automatic Pre-Collision Braking and Throttle Management, Adaptive Cruise Control and Lane Departure with Sway Warning. Sweet!

SEE ALSO: New Volvo XC90: a quick overview of the Best Luxury Car by Parents magazine

In fact, Subaru brand tied for most IIHS awards earned by an individual brand for 2020, which includes 2020 Ascent, Crosstrek Hybrid, Forester and Legacy. These four models also come with brad's well-known Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive and a high-resolution touchscreen multimedia system with smartphone integration provided by Apple CarPlay and Android auto. Neat!

Source: Subaru