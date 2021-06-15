PEUGEOT has opened the order books for the all-new e-Rifter, one of the brand's latest zero-emission vehicles.

Available in two trim levels, the vehicle comes with a multi-energy EMP2 platform with a 100kw (136hp) electric engine capable of generating a total of 260Nm of torque. Also, the new PEUGEOT e-Rifter is powered by a 50kWh battery, allowing it to cover about 172 miles with a single charge. Furthermore, drivers can choose from three driving modes: Eco (60 kW/180 Nm), for optimum range, Normal (80 kW/220 Nm), for daily use, and Power (100 kW/260 Nm), to optimize vehicle's performance.

New PEUGEOT e-Rifter also comes with a 7.4kW single-phase on-board charger and an 11kW three-phase on-board charger. A full charge via the 7.4kW Wallbox takes about 7.5 hours, five hours with the optional 11kW three-phase on-board charger, and about 30 minutes to reach 80% with a 100kW rapid charger.

In terms of design, the vehicle demonstrates a striking and bold exterior with 16-inch aluminum wheels for the Allure Premium trim level and 17-inch exclusives for the GT. There are also many e-Rifter badges across the body.

SEE ALSO: Hyundai TUCSON wins ‘Car of the Year' award by DieselCar & EcoCar Magazine

The new model comes with the latest infotainment features, including a digital i-Cockpit interior with a large 10-inch digital instrument panel and digital central display. Thee-Rifter also comes with smartphone compatibility with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

In terms of safety the vehicle is geared with: