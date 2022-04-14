Subaru of America, Inc. today debuted the 2023 Outback at the New York International Auto Show. The legendary SUV receives updated styling as well as new safety and in-vehicle technologies. Also new for 2023, the Onyx Edition trim level will be available with two engine options.

For 2023 model year, Outback will be available in Base, Premium, Onyx Edition, Wilderness, Limited, and Touring trim levels when it arrives in Subaru retailers this fall. The XT models and Wilderness come standard with the powerful 2.4-liter turbo engine. Also, a new Wide-Angle Mono Camera is added to Touring models.The Outback lineup (except the recently released Wilderness) receives a bolder look thanks to a new front fascia incorporating a more prominent grille; redesigned LED headlights and fog lights; and a more rugged front bumper cover. On the sides, the expanded wheel arch cladding adds to the vehicle's bolder new look while providing additional protection.The 2023 Outback comes standard with the latest version of EyeSight Driver Assist Technology. The enhanced system operates more smoothly and under a greater range of conditions. These improvements are thanks to a wider field of view, updated control software, and the addition of an electric brake booster.

The top-level Touring trim adds a Wide-Angle Mono Camera that works together with the dual-camera EyeSight system. The additional camera further expands the field of view to recognize pedestrians and bicycles sooner when the vehicle enters an intersection at low speed. EyeSight gives an alert to the driver, and, when necessary, applies brakes to avoid collisions with crossing bicycles and pedestrians. Also new for Touring is a full LCD Smart Rear-View Mirror with auto-dimming, compass, and Homelink®.

On models equipped with Blind-Spot Detection with Lane Change Assist and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, EyeSight includes Automatic Emergency Steering. The new feature works in conjunction with the Pre-Collision Braking System to help avoid a collision at speeds less than 50 mph.

ONYX EDITION UPDATES

The Onyx Edition is now available with the 2.5-liter naturally aspirated SUBARU BOXER® engine. The Onyx Edition features black-finish exterior elements, 18-inch alloy wheels, and badging as well as an exclusive gray two-tone interior. Further, the seats are wrapped in a water-repellant durable StarTex® material. The Onyx Edition builds on the Premium trim and adds Hands-Free Power Gate; Front View Monitor; Dual-Mode X-MODE; and full-size spare tire.

PERFORMANCE AND CAPABILITY

The 2023 Outback delivers the optimal blend of SUV capability and car-like ride and handling with standard Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive, Active Torque Vectoring, Vehicle Dynamics Control and X-MODE with Hill Descent Control. The 8.7 inches of ground clearance (9.5 inches for Wilderness) is greater than that of many SUVs, yet the Outback maintains a comfortably low step-in height for both front and rear passenger entry.

Standard on XT models, the 2.4-liter turbocharged BOXER engine delivers robust all-around performance with 260 horsepower at 5,600 rpm and 277 lb-ft of torque at 2,000 rpm. Meanwhile, the standard naturally aspirated 2.5-liter BOXER has a responsive 182 horsepower at 5,800 rpm and 176 lb-ft of torque at 4,400 rpm.

All 2023 Outback models are paired with a Lineartronic CVT featuring an 8-speed manual mode function with steering wheel paddle shifters. The 2.4-liter turbo delivers an estimated 23/30 mpg city/highway and has a 3,500-lb. towing capacity, the most of any Outback in history. The 2.5-liter achieves up to an estimated 33 mpg and a range of more than 600 miles on a single tank.

STRUCTURE AND SAFETY

Introduced for 2017, the Subaru Global Platform has been optimized for the Outback, boasting a structure that is 70-percent stiffer in both torsional and front-suspension rigidity. It is also 100-percent stiffer in both front lateral flexural and rear subframe rigidity compared to the previous Outback's platform. Crash protection is improved, as the new body absorbs over 40-percent more energy in front/side crashes than the prior model. When a crash is unavoidable, the Outback protects driver and passengers with eight standard airbags, including a driver knee airbag. Subaru expects the 2023 Outback will achieve top safety scores when it is tested later this year, including a TOP SAFETY PICK+ rating from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS).

Standard EyeSight Driver Assist Technology includes Advanced Adaptive Cruise Control with Lane Centering, which provides steering assist when the vehicle veers toward the outside of its lane, helping the driver maintain a direct path. The DriverFocus™ Distraction Mitigation System uses a dedicated infrared camera and facial recognition technology to identify signs of driver fatigue or distraction and provides audio and visual warnings to alert the driver and passengers. Additional available driver-assist technologies include Reverse Automatic Braking; and EyeSight Assist Monitor with head-up display.

An available Front View Monitor captures images within the driver's blind spots in front of the vehicle and displays a 180-degree view on the 11.6-inch display, providing safety and assistance when checking road conditions ahead, parking, and off-roading.

COMFORT, CONVENIENCE, AND VERSATILITY

All trim levels feature power door locks, windows and side mirrors; Welcome Lighting; Sound Insulation Windshield; and One-Touch Folding Rear Seats. Moving up to the Premium trim adds the All-Weather Package; a 10-way power front driver seat with lumbar support; and LED rear gate light. The Limited trim gains Keyless Entry with Push-Button Start and heated rear seats (outboard position). The Touring trim adds ventilated front seats and a heated steering wheel (360-degree) to its roster of standard features.

For powering and pairing personal devices, Outback provides front and rear USB A ports and two 12-volt DC power sockets as standard. Front and rear USB C ports are added to Premium trim and higher.

With a cargo floor length of 75 inches with the rear seatbacks folded, the 2023 Outback offers up to 75.6 cu ft of cargo. And with a wide rear gate opening, the Outback can comfortably accommodate long items such as camping gear, golf clubs or strollers. For added convenience while loading the vehicle, an available Hands-Free Power Gate allows the owner to open the rear gate by simply waving in front of the Subaru emblem (positioned in the center of the rear gate), and a single-touch lifting cargo cover provides easier access. For additional cargo versatility, the Outback offers standard roof rails with tie-down points and integrated and retractable cross bars. Outback Wilderness retains its stronger roof rails that allow for roof tent capability.

BOLD DESIGN

The Outback's exterior emphasizes ruggedness and functionally while evoking a sense of adventure. For 2023, the Outback lineup (except Wilderness) receives a new front fascia that includes an aggressive front bumper cover; larger grille; and redesigned LED headlights and fog lights. The wheel arch cladding has been updated to improve functionality.

The interior design uses a wide windshield and long lines from the center of the instrument panel to the door panels to create an open environment. The tablet-style 11.6-inch Full HD center information display (dual 7.0-inch display on base) offers direct touch controls for multimedia, HVAC, X-MODE, and vehicle settings. The top-of-the-line Touring trim leverages luxurious appointments inside and out, including new Black Nappa leather with contrasting tan stitching, high-gloss black molding for the pillars, chrome plating decorated door handles and satin tone plated side mirrors.

SUBARU IN-VEHICLE TECHNOLOGY

The 2023 Outback debuts the latest version of the STARLINK 11.6-inch Multimedia Plus system with standard wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android™ Auto with full screen display. The system features an 11.6-inch high-resolution touchscreen with combination meter integration and improved on-screen controls for audio, HVAC, X-MODE and vehicle features. Additional standard features include new Valet Mode; Bluetooth® hands-free phone and audio streaming connectivity; AM/FM stereo; rear vision camera; SiriusXM® All-Access Radio and SiriusXM Travel Link® (4-month free subscriptions); HD Radio®; and over-the-air updates.

The 11.6-inch Multimedia Navigation system includes voice -activated navigation powered by the latest version of TomTom® and SiriusXM Travel Link (3-year free subscription).

The 2023 Outback is the first vehicle in the Subaru model line up to integrate what3words (W3W), an innovative location technology that provides a simple way to communicate precise locations using just three simple words. W3W has divided the world into a grid of 10-foot squares and given each square a unique combination of three words -- a what3words address. Customers can navigate to and share trailheads, scenic overlooks and other hard to find places with precise accuracy using just three words. The feature is standard on models equipped with the STARLINK 11.6-inch Multimedia Navigation system.

The Outback is built at Subaru of Indiana Automotive (SIA) in Lafayette, Indiana along with the Ascent, Impreza, and Legacy.