Subaru introduces a new and super capable Outback. In fact, in the team's own words, this is the most agile and advanced Outback so far: the 2022 Outback Wilderness.

Geared with a standard 2.4-liter turbocharged SUBARU BOXER engine, advanced dual-function X-MODE, standard front skid plate, all-terrain tires, and Subaru's own Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive system, the vehicle is ready to tackle down every road and off-road challenge.

The vehicle also comes with the award-winning EyeSight Driver Assist Technology and an 11.6-inch SUBARU STARLINK Multimedia system with an integrated central infotainment display.

Drivetrain system

Alongside the powerful engine, the vehicle comes with a revised rear differential with a final drive ratio of 4.44:1, and Lineartronic CVT with tons of modifications to achieve a similar final drive ratio at the front wheels. This blend improves the low-end torque output at all four wheels and contributes to superior climbing ability.

Outback Wilderness is paired with a Lineartronic CVT 8-speed gearbox with paddle shifters. The engine is capable of producing a total of 260hp at 5,600rpm and 277lb-ft of torque at 2,000rpm.

Exclusive features

2022 Outback Wilderness comes with elegant styling with revised front and rear bumpers, a beautiful hexagonal front grille, larger wheel arch cladding, a front skid plate, and unique LED fog lights. The exterior also showcases high contrast accents in Adonized Copper finish through the entire body. Neat!

As it comes to the inside, Outback Wilderness welcomes drivers and passengers to a comfortable cabin with StarTex seats, copper-colored contrast stitching weaves, and Adonized Copper accents. Such can be seen on the steering wheel, shifter assembly, and meter rings.

