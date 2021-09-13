Subaru of America unveiled the new 2022 WRX, the brand's vehicle with most advanced features to date. This is the fifth generation of the lineup, which comes with the massive 271hp via a 2.4-liter turbocharged Subaru BOXER engine, mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

New for the lineup features include 11.6-inch SUBARU STARLINK® Multimedia system and latest generation EyeSight Driver Assist Technology, as well as an optional new gearbox, electronically controlled dampers that can tailor the dynamic performance to the driver's preferences with four modes and an entire new platform – the Subaru Global Platform, which improves safety, dynamics, and reductions in noise, vibration, and harshness.

Drivetrain system

For 2022, the WRX model lineup comes with a BOXER engine with horsepower at 5,600 rpm, a broader torque curve with 258 lb-ft of torque from 2,000-5,200 rpm. The engine also comes with an increased displacement and turbocharging system, as well as controlled wastegate and air bypass valves.

As it comes to suspension, the new WRX comes with a fine-tuned system, specially designed to improve the track performance and a new dual-pinion electric power steering system that separates the driver's input shaft from the motor-assist shaft.

Also, when equipped with summer performance tires on 17- or 18-inch alloy wheels and four-wheel ventilated disc brakes, the 2022 WRX has achieved high levels of performance and ride comfort.

Standard on all trim levels with automatic gearbox is EyeSight Driver Assist Technology, an electric brake booster, Lane Departure Prevention function, Advanced Adaptive Cruise Control with Lane Centering, and an available Automatic Emergency Steering works in conjunction with a Pre-Collision Braking System.

Exterior design

2022 WRX features a wide body with an aggressive stance and bold look. The front is characterized by the Subaru signature hexagonal grille and the neat new LED headlights design. The prominent lines across the sides and the rear further emphasize the sporty character of the vehicle, while the front fenders are now made of aluminum, which reduces the overall weight and contributes to this neat aggressive look.

Interior design

The cabin is characterized by a black interior theme with red stitching and numerous carbon-fiber elements. The sporty feel is well-pronounced thanks to the flat-bottom, leather-wrapped steering wheel with integrated switches, as well as the overall clean and straightforward design. 2022 Subaru WRX offers an available 11-Speaker Harman Kardon sound system and an HK 504-watt equivalent amplifier.

The new GT trim level

For 2022, the Subaru team also adds a new top-of-the-line GT trim with electronically controlled dampers that can tailor the dynamic performance to the driver's preferences with Comfort, Normal, and Sport settings. New Drive Mode Select offers additional options to configure steering feel, damper settings, SI-Drive settings, and more, with up to 430 different customization options.

Exclusive to the GT trim level is the new Recaro seats and the new Y-shaped design at the center of the seat backrest. Also, the GT comes with exclusive 18-inch aluminum alloys in a matte gray finish, wrapped by 245/40 R18 summer performance tires.

Standard on GT, EyeSight Driver Assist Technology includes Advanced Adaptive Cruise Control and new Automatic Emergency Steering.