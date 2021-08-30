Suzuki celebrates its extremely positive feedback and positive results of the 2021 What Car? Reliability Survey in which about 16,300 readers shared their ownership experience from owning a new and up to five years old Suzuki vehicles.

Of all the 30 brands that were evaluated, Suzuki managed to rank in the third overall position with a total of 97.1 percent. The total sample of Suzuki owners was measured at 178 different models across the industry.

Interestingly, or not, the Swift model was ranked in the top three models in the small car class with owners reporting 99.3 percent reliability during their ownership period.

Editor of What Car? magazine Steve Huntingford comments: The Suzuki Swift majors on value for money, but that's not at the expense of dependability. In fact, the Swift is one of the most dependable small cars you can buy according to owners of cars up to five years old.

Also, all Swift Hybrid models, including the Suzuki Swift Sport, are available with some exclusive offerings and buyers can get the popular 1.2-liter SZ-L for pretty good money. Additionally, the Ignis Hybrid lineup is also available with exclusive offers and can be purchased with ample customer savings benefits.