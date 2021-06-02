The new Bentayga Hybrid is already available for order. Following the debut in the USA and China, the new Bentley Hybrid vehicle is now available for customers in UK and EU.

Following the launch of the Bentayga V8 and Bentayga Speed last year, the new Bentayga Hybrid not only adopts the successful formula that made the lineup a bestseller but also showcases some neat new and advanced technologies and technical approaches.

Exterior and interior design

The exterior of the vehicle fully resembles the brand's design philosophy of elegance and balance. The vehicle is instantly recognizable and showcases some classic Bentley style approaches, as well as some contemporary changes.

In terms of interior, the vehicle can be specified with a four or five-seat configuration and can be further personalized with a large choice of optional features like Blackline and Styling packs.

Drivetrain system

In terms of drivetrain and performance, the new Bentayga Hybrid ensures a smooth and rewarding driving experience with neat performance rates and advanced systems that ensure comfort in both urban environments and in touring situations. The vehicle can cover up to 25 miles of electric-only range and a total combined range of 430 miles.

Bentayga Hybrid is the first of two new Bentley cars to enter production this year, with the next model to be unveiled this summer.

Stick with us for further details.