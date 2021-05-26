Bentley has announced details for the new Bentayga S. With its elegant and yet aggressive design and unique details, the new family member is specially designed to meet the needs of even the most demanding clients.

Based on Bentley's established S brand, the new Bentayga offers more output via Bentley Dynamic Ride active anti-roll control. New Bentayga S also features a revised exterior design language via neat and exclusive black details, and some aggressive roar, thanks to the newly designed and free-flowing sports exhaust system.

In terms of exterior, Bentayga S is characterized by a range of distinctive elements like the new 22-inch wheels, three exclusive finishes, dedicated badges, and some proportion enhancements – larger rear spoiler, gloss black side sills, and lower bumpers. Inside the vehicle welcomes everyone to a place with a neat seat design, Alcantara-covered components, and an overall cozy and comfortable ambiance.

Performance rates

New Bentayga S comes with Bentley's famous 4.0-liter twin-scroll turbocharged V8 engine, combining some neat power and impressive fuel economy. The engine develops 542 bhp (550 PS) and 568 lb.ft. (770 Nm) of torque, with a 0-60 mph (0–100 km/h) time of 4.4 (4.5) seconds and a top speed of 180 mph (290 km/h). This class-leading performance is complemented by a range of 406 miles (654 km), with CO2 emissions of 294 g/km.

Source: Bentley