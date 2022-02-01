Following the successful launch of the ENYAQ iV, ŠKODA is now adding an elegant coupé to the range. The line-up will also include a sporty vRS variant. The ŠKODA ENYAQ COUPÉ iV features an even more emotive design and, displaying sporty lines, generous space and a boot capacity of 570 l. At a value of 0.234, its drag coefficient (cd) has also been improved in comparison to the ENYAQ iV SUV. Depending on specification, this enables a range of up to 339 miles*** in the WLTP cycle, making the car perfectly suitable for travelling long distances. In the UK the coupé will be available with one battery size and a choice of rear- or all-wheel drive, and three power outputs ranging from 150 kW* to 220 kW** (vRS variant) for the ENYAQ COUPÉ iV. As with the ENYAQ iV, Design Selections replace the classic trim levels for the interior.

Thomas Schäfer, ŠKODA AUTO CEO, says: "Following the successful launch of the SUV, the new ENYAQ COUPÉ iV brings even more emotiveness, sports styling and elegance to the ŠKODA iV family. Our designers and engineers have once again succeeded in combining a high degree of functionality with an emotive design. The brand-new range-topping model is also the first-ever all-electric ŠKODA vRS. The ENYAQ COUPÉ iV perfectly combines emotion with efficiency, offering the ŠKODA-typical generous amounts of space, even in a particularly elegant body."

The new ŠKODA ENYAQ COUPÉ iV and the ENYAQ iV are produced at ŠKODA's main plant in Mladá Boleslav, making them the only MEB-based Volkswagen Group vehicles in Europe to be built outside of Germany. Due to its composition and a long wheelbase, the MEB modular electric car platform enables new options in terms of body proportions and design. As the high-voltage battery for the drive system is fully incorporated into the underbody, and because electric vehicles don't have a transmission tunnel, the space available for rear-seat passengers is also particularly generous.

Dark tinted panoramic glass roof as standard and gently rearward sloping roofline

The new ŠKODA ENYAQ COUPÉ iV features an even more emotive design than the SUV variant and, in addition to a SportLine derivative, is also available as an athletic range-topping model, the ENYAQ COUPÉ iV vRS. This model features a discrete sporty front apron as well as body‑coloured side skirts and is equipped with alloy wheels measuring between 19 and 21 inches. From the B-pillar, the roofline gently slopes towards the rear and merges with the tailgate that features a sharp trailing edge. The vehicle's lines are further accentuated by the dark tinted panoramic glass roof, which is a standard feature for the coupé. It is the largest panoramic glass roof in the ŠKODA range, spanning the entire roof and seamlessly merging with the rear window. It is thinner than the full roof, providing plenty of headroom for the car's occupants. The panoramic glass roof allows more daylight into the interior, giving the car a more airy feel. Its coating helps to ensure that the climate within the cabin is pleasant at all times. Just as with the ENYAQ iV, the coupé is available with the optional Crystal Face where the vertical ribs of the striking ŠKODA grille are illuminated by 131 LEDs, while a horizontal light strip rounds off the car's stunning look. The ENYAQ COUPÉ iV vRS comes with the Crystal Face as standard.

One battery size and three power variants including the range-topping ENYAQ COUPÉ iV vRS

The new coupé is available in three performance levels. Power output starts at 150kW* with the rear-wheel drive ENYAQ COUPÉ iV 80, which is equipped with 82-kWh battery (net: 77 kWh) and produces 150 kW. In addition, the ENYAQ COUPÉ iV 80x and ENYAQ COUPÉ iV vRS feature a second motor on the front axle, making them all-wheel-drive. The ENYAQ COUPÉ iV 80x has a system output of 195 kW**, while the top-of-the-range ENYAQ COUPÉ iV vRS delivers as much as 220 kW** and a maximum torque of 460 Nm. This is the first-ever all-electric ŠKODA vRS. Characteristic features include a particularly dynamic driving performance, a host of black design details, and the full-length red reflector strip at the rear that is typical of the brand's vRS models. The ENYAQ COUPÉ iV vRS takes just 6.5 seconds to sprint from 0 to 62 mph and reaches a top speed of 111mph and is available in the striking Hyper Green paintwork.

Increased efficiency and range thanks to excellent aerodynamics

The outstanding aerodynamics of ŠKODA's brand-new all-electric coupé – which, boasting a drag coefficient (c d ) of 0.234, are even better than the already excellent c d value set by the ENYAQ iV – contribute to the car's high level of efficiency. The low drag has a significant impact on the vehicle's maximum range, which is up to 339 miles*** in the WLTP cycle for the ENYAQ COUPÉ iV 80. Its fast‑charging capability makes the new coupé perfectly suitable for travelling long distances. Equipped with the optional tow bar, the ENYAQ COUPÉ iV can tow trailers weighing up to 1,400 kg on gradients of 8%.

Interior with Design Selections, a 13-inch screen and head-up display with augmented reality

Just as with the SUV, the coupé's interior features holistically coordinated Design Selections based on modern living environments and using natural, sustainably processed and recycled materials. The clear structure of the choices available, including ten cleverly arranged themed packages and select individual options, make car configuration much easier. Standard features include a 13-inch central infotainment screen and the 5.3-inch Digital Cockpit, which can optionally be supplemented by a head-up display with augmented reality.

Exterior: emotive design, progressive lines and illuminated Crystal Face

The new ŠKODA ENYAQ COUPÉ iV exhibits an even more emotive design than the SUV variant, the ENYAQ iV. Its roof – which slopes gently towards the rear from the B-pillar and features a dark tinted panoramic glass roof spanning its entirety as standard – and the striking rear give the brand-new coupé a distinct character. Large alloy wheels with diameters ranging from 19 to 21 inches make the car look athletic and powerful. This impression is further emphasised by the ENYAQ COUPÉ iV vRS as this latest range-topping model also sports black design features and the vRS-typical red reflector strip at the rear. The Crystal Face – 131 LEDs illuminating the distinctive ŠKODA grille – comes as standard for the ENYAQ COUPÉ iV vRS.

Oliver Stefani, Head of ŠKODA Design, says: "In our brand-new production car, the ENYAQ COUPÉ iV, we have retained almost all aspects of the VISION iV study, which attracted a great deal of attention just over two years ago. Its elegant design featuring sculptural and crystalline details give the car a powerful appearance. Sporting athletic lines, our brand-new, all-electric first-class model is even more emotive than the successfully launched ENYAQ iV. At the same time, the coupé also offers brand-typical qualities, such as generous amounts of space and a high level of functionality."

Like the ENYAQ iV, the new ŠKODA ENYAQ COUPÉ iV is also based on Volkswagen Group's MEB modular electric car platform. The coupé is 4,653 mm long and 1,879 mm wide. Its height is 1,622 mm while its wheelbase measures a generous 2,765 mm. The sporty lines ensure outstanding aerodynamics boasting a drag coefficient (c d ) of 0.234. Large alloys measuring 19 to 21 inches emphasise the car's athletic look. The launch of the coupé also sees two new colour options added to the ENYAQ iV range: the striking metallic Phoenix Orange and metallic Graphite Grey, which replaces ŠKODA's metallic Quartz Grey. Hyper Green is exclusively reserved for the ENYAQ COUPÉ iV vRS.

Distinct lines and exclusive coupé details

The body of the new coupé is characterised by athletic, elegant lines. Sporting its own, distinct front apron, it looks different to the ENYAQ iV, its body-coloured side skirts are also exclusive to the ENYAQ COUPÉ iV and make the car look even more elongated.From the B-pillar, the roofline gently slopes towards the rear and seamlessly merges with the sharp rear trailing edge. ‘ŠKODA' in block lettering on the tailgate is another eye-catching detail. The black panoramic glass roof (standard feature), spanning the entire roof and seamlessly merging with the low-lying rear window, accentuates the coupé's elegant lines. It is the largest panoramic glass roof in the ŠKODA range, spanning the entire roof and seamlessly merging with the rear window. It is thinner than the full roof, providing plenty of headroom for the car's occupants. The panoramic glass roof allows more daylight into the interior, giving the car a more airy feel. Its coating helps to ensure that the climate within the cabin is pleasant at all times. Striking contrasts are provided by the chrome surround of the ŠKODA grille and chrome window trim.

Even more dynamic: the ENYAQ COUPÉ iV SportLine and ENYAQ COUPÉ iV vRS

The ENYAQ COUPÉ iV SportLine and ENYAQ COUPÉ iV vRS look even more dynamic. Featuring a sports chassis as standard, they are 15 mm lower at the front and 10 mm at the rear. Sporty design details also include the surround of the ŠKODA grille, window trim and rear diffuser, which are all gloss black, as are the model designations, ŠKODA tailgate lettering and air curtain trim on the front apron. The air curtain trim is C-shaped on the SportLine and comes with an additional centre piece forming an E on the vRS variant. The ENYAQ COUPÉ iV vRS, like all other vRS models by the Czech carmaker, sports a full-length red reflector on its rear bumper.

Both models come with acoustic front and rear side windows made of laminated glass that reduces the noise level in the interior, as well as dark tinted rear side and rear windows. The anthracite Vega alloy wheels on the ENYAQ COUPÉ iV SportLine are 20 inches in diameter, while the optional 21-inch Betria alloys are black. The ENYAQ COUPÉ iV vRS comes with black 20-inch Taurus wheels as standard; 21-inch Vision wheels with an anthracite finish are optional. Both feature aerodynamically optimised plastic Aero trims. The two sporty coupé variants can also be identified by their model-specific wing badges either displaying SportLine lettering or a vRS emblem.

Full-LED Matrix headlights and the Crystal Face create visual highlights

ŠKODA equips both the ENYAQ COUPÉ iV SportLine and the ENYAQ COUPÉ iV vRS with full-LED Matrix headlights as standard. Within these, each high-beam module features 24 LEDs, which can be controlled individually and enable the driver to have the high beam on at all times without dazzling other road users. For the other models, the full-LED Matrix headlights are optional; their standard range of equipment includes LED modules for low beam, high beam and daytime running lights. The Crystal Face – with 131 LEDs illuminating the ŠKODA grille's vertical ribs and horizontal strip – creates a special visual highlight. This is a standard feature for the ENYAQ COUPÉ iV vRS and optional for all other variants. Furthermore, the Crystal Face's LED modules of the full-LED Matrix headlights for low beam and high beam, as well as the daytime running lights, create an animated welcome display. The full-LED tail lights, forming the brand-typical C-shaped light cluster, feature crystalline, additionally illuminated areas, dynamic indicators and an animated Coming/Leaving Home function.

Interior: Design Selections and option packs

As with the ENYAQ iV, the classic trim levels have been replaced by Design Selections for the ENYAQ COUPÉ iV's interior, offering a new and clear structure of the choices available. The Design Selections have been inspired by modern living environments. The style, colours and materials used, some of which are sustainably focused, are perfectly aligned. For the ENYAQ COUPÉ iV vRS, there are two model‑specific designs on offer. Ten intelligent packages as well as some individual options make it possible to fully configure a brand-new ŠKODA ENYAQ COUPÉ iV in just six steps.

As with the SUV, the interior of the ŠKODA ENYAQ COUPÉ iV is characterised by the new Design Selections. They are based on modern living environments and follow a certain style for the upholstery, decorative trims, dashboard and materials. The entry-level specification for the new coupé is the Design Selection ‘Loft', presenting a modern and homely feel with easy-to-clean materials and a harmonious combination of grey and black shades.

Seat covers made of new wool and recycled PET bottles

Particularly sustainable materials are used in the Design Selection ‘Lodge'. The seat covers are made of 40% natural new wool with the Woolmark Company quality seal and 60% polyester from recycled PET bottles. The dashboard is upholstered in fabric; soft materials and light colours dominate. Leather and Suedia microfibre provide the Design Selection ‘Lounge' with distinct aesthetics and lend it a modern look. Coloured piping and contrasting stitching are exclusive details.

Style and comfort, optionally with ecologically tanned leather

The soft, black leather seats with contrasting cognac-coloured stitching and piping in the Design Selection ‘Suite' offer a high level of comfort. The ‘ecoSuite' takes a step further, combining a classic and luxurious feel with a high degree of sustainability. Here, the cognac-coloured leather seat upholstery is tanned through an eco-friendly process using olive leaf extracts, and without the use of any chemicals. Stone-grey piping and contrasting stitching finish off the look with style.

ENYAQ COUPÉ iV SportLine with black interior

Black sports styling characterises the Design Selection available exclusively for the SportLine variant in the ENYAQ COUPÉ iV range. The Suedia-upholstered sports seats with integrated headrests feature grey decorative stitching, as does the leather multifunction sports steering wheel with three spokes, paddles for selecting the various recuperation levels and a SportLine badge. The roof lining is black while the leather-style dashboard and door trim feature model-specific carbon-fibre-effect decorative strips.

Design Selection exclusively for the ENYAQ COUPÉ iV vRS

In the ENYAQ COUPÉ iV vRS is available with one model-specific Design Selection exclusively reserved for this particular variant. The Design Selection ‘vRS Suite' is exclusively reserved for the sports-styled range-topping model and features seat covers made of black perforated leather with grey piping and contrasting stitching; this is continued on the leather multifunction sports steering wheel which is also adorned by an vRS badge. The dashboard is upholstered in a leather-look material to match the seats, and is decorated with contrasting stitching. The standard equipment includes carbon‑fibre‑effect decorative strips on the dashboard and door trim, pedal covers in aluminium design, and sports seats with integrated headrests and an vRS emblem.

Extensive range of standard equipment and themed optional packages

The ENYAQ COUPÉ iV's range of standard equipment includes the Digital Cockpit with a 5.3-inch display and a 13-inch central touchscreen that provides access to the infotainment system and all vehicle functions. All coupés come with dual-zone Climatronic, a two-spoke multifunction leather steering wheel sporting control buttons and knurled wheels for intuitive operation, and the KESSY GO keyless start button. All models also feature a heated steering wheel with paddles to adjust the degree of energy recovery. The equipment can be expanded with ten optional packs arranged by elements, such as comfort, driving dynamics, climate control, assistance systems and infotainment. Most of these packages are available as a Basic as well as a Plus bundle.

The range of options for climate control includes heated front and rear seats as well as a heated windscreen and, for the ENYAQ COUPÉ iV vRS, tri-zone Climatronic is standard. The ‘Seating Comfort' pack offers electric seat adjustment; the Plus bundle also comprises a massage function for the driver's seat. A selection of individual options is available for all models. These include an anti-theft warning feature with interior surveillance, rear side airbags, an electrically retractable tow bar and a sports chassis which is lower by 15 mm at the front and 10 mm at the rear. This chassis, as well as progressive steering, comes as standard for the ENYAQ COUPÉ iV SportLine and the ENYAQ COUPÉ iV vRS.

Generous amounts of space and a boot with a capacity of 570 l

The ENYAQ COUPÉ iV offers plenty of space for five people and their luggage. The long wheelbase and flat floor space mean that there is plenty of legroom. Despite the model's sloping roofline, the headroom is on par with that of a ŠKODA OCTAVIA estate. The boot has a capacity of 570 l and, thanks to a low loading sill and an optional electric tailgate, can also be conveniently accessed via the virtual pedal, which allows the tailgate to be opened with just a foot movement.

Electric powertrain: 82-kWh battery and three power variants

Power output ranges from 150 kW* in the ENYAQ COUPÉ iV 80 with rear-wheel drive and a 82-kWh battery, to 220 kW** in the all‑wheel-drive ENYAQ COUPÉ iV vRS fitted with two electric motors. The new coupé's outstanding aerodynamics contribute to its high level of efficiency, enabling a range of up to 339 miles*** in the WLTP cycle. This, as well as its fast-charging capability, means that the car is perfectly suitable for travelling long distances. The ŠKODA ENYAQ COUPÉ iV is based on Volkswagen Group's MEB modular electric car platform. Rolling off the line at ŠKODA's main plant in Mladá Boleslav, the ENYAQ COUPÉ iV and ENYAQ iV are the only MEB-based models in Europe to be produced outside Germany.

Johannes Neft, ŠKODA AUTO Board Member for Technical Development, says: "The brand-new ENYAQ COUPÉ iV is our second MEB vehicle after the ENYAQ iV SUV. With the launch of our new top-of-the-range model, the ENYAQ COUPÉ iV vRS, we are presenting our first-ever all‑electric vRS. The coupé's lower weight and improved aerodynamics enable even greater efficiency and a maximum range of up to 339 miles*** in the WLTP cycle."

As with the ŠKODA ENYAQ iV, the new coupé is based on the MEB modular electric car platform from Volkswagen Group. Just like the ENYAQ iV, the ENYAQ COUPÉ iV is available with a rear motor and rear-wheel drive or with two motors and all-wheel drive. The ENYAQ COUPÉ iV 80 features a battery, with a capacity of 82 kWh (77 kWh net) providing a maximum range of up to 339 miles*** in the WLTP cycle. The electric motor in the rear delivers 150 kW* and 310 Nm of torque.

Two motors and four-wheel drive: the ENYAQ COUPÉ iV 80x

The ENYAQ COUPÉ iV 80x is also fitted with the 82-kWh battery, but has a second electric motor on the front axle, making it all-wheel-drive. The two motors provide a combined power output of 195 kW** and a maximum torque of 425 Nm. This model's top speed, as well as that of the rear‑wheel-drive variants, is 160 km/h.

Sporty range-topping model: the ENYAQ COUPÉ iV vRS

The most powerful car in the ENYAQ iV range is also fitted with the 82 kWh battery, as well as two electric motors. It is therefore also an all-wheel-drive. The ENYAQ COUPÉ iV vRS has a system output of 220 kW** and achieves a maximum torque of 460 Nm. As a result, ŠKODA's first all‑electric vRS model can accelerate from 0 to 62 mph in just 6.5 seconds; it is the only coupé variant in the range to reach a top speed of 111 mph . On gradients of 8%, the ENYAQ COUPÉ iV vRS and ENYAQ COUPÉ iV 80x each have a maximum towing capacity of 1,400 kg, while the ENYAQ COUPÉ iV 80 can tow braked trailers weighing up to 1,200 kg.

Fast-charging capability: from 10 to 80% in 29 minutes

The ŠKODA ENYAQ COUPÉ iV is capable of fast charging. The 82‑kWh battery can be topped up from 10 to 80% in just 29 minutes. At home, the ENYAQ COUPÉ iV can be conveniently charged overnight in six to eight hours using an AC ŠKODA iV Charger wall box delivering up to 11 kW. ‘Refuelling' at a public AC charging point with the same maximum power will take about as long. That's why the ENYAQ COUPÉ iV comes with a Mode 3 charging cable as standard. The coupé can also be recharged with 2.3 kW using a conventional 230-volt household socket and an optional Mode 2 cable. The iV universal charger – a mobile solution with interchangeable connector plugs – provides maximum flexibility and is available as an optional extra. A CEE adapter enables recharging with up to 11 kW using a 400‑volt socket, while a Schuko adapter enables charging at household sockets.

High levels of efficiency thanks to outstanding aerodynamics and optional heat pump

The drag coefficient (c d ) of 0.234, which is outstanding for an SUV coupé of this size, enables high levels of efficiency and thus long ranges. This top value is the result of ŠKODA-typical Simply Clever solutions, such as an active cooling roller blind in the lower air inlet of the front bumper and numerous aerodynamic measures that specifically guide the airstream around the body or under the vehicle. To this end, the ENYAQ COUPÉ iV features an optimised front apron, front spoiler, a covered and flat underbody, air curtains and a rear spoiler. The optional heat pump for heating and air conditioning the interior provides even greater efficiency. A highly efficient heat pump system compresses refrigerant under high pressure. This produces heat, which is used to warm up cold air flowing into the car, meaning less energy from the vehicle battery is required to power the high-voltage heater, thereby increasing the vehicle's range.

Connectivity: state-of-the-art infotainment with the largest ŠKODA display and new functions

The launch of the brand-new ENYAQ COUPÉ iV also sees ŠKODA introduce a new variant of its infotainment system. The latest software version ME 3 brings updates to the infotainment and head-up display, as well as improved battery management. The largest ŠKODA touchscreen, measuring 13 inches, and the 5.3-inch Digital Cockpit come as standard in the new coupé. The permanent internet connection enables the use of the ŠKODA Connect online services, many of which are specifically designed for an electric vehicle. The features included allow battery charging or the interior's air conditioning to be controlled remotely via the MyŠKODA app.

Like the ENYAQ iV, the new ŠKODA coupé comes equipped with a 5.3-inch Digital Cockpit that clearly displays information regarding speed, driving data, navigation and assistance systems. The four different cockpit layouts, as well as numerous vehicle functions and assistance systems, can be controlled via the multifunction steering wheel. The optional head-up display projects additional information in clear view for the driver. The free-standing central screen, as found in the ENYAQ iV, and measuring 13 inches, is the largest in ŠKODA's current portfolio. The layouts can be personalised and the touchscreen can be operated using a touch slider, multi-touch gestures, gesture control or the Laura digital voice assistant who, backed by online data, understands 15 languages. A DAB digital radio receiver as well as internet and hybrid radio come as standard. Wireless SmartLink, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay allow a smartphone to be integrated without requiring a cable while devices can be wirelessly charged. The CANTON sound system with twelve speakers and a digital equaliser is another optional extra.

‘Over-the-air' updates and additional features to download

Thanks to a built-in eSIM, the ENYAQ COUPÉ iV is always online. This allows navigation maps or the system software to be updated remotely and offers users the option to download further vehicle functions. From the second half of 2022, additional colours for the ambient lighting, Adaptive Cruise Control or Light Assist, for example, can be activated via the infotainment system in the vehicle or the ŠKODA Connect web portal – these features may also be activated for a limited period of time only, if desired.

ŠKODA Connect features specific to an all-electric vehicle

The permanent internet connection also enables the use of numerous online-backed services. Traffic information is based on real-time data obtained from the internet, as is the route planner of the optional navigation function. Likewise, available parking spaces nearby can be displayed. Some options in the comprehensive range of ŠKODA Connect online services have been specifically designed for the operation of an electric vehicle. The MyŠKODA app can be used to remotely control battery charging or switch on the air conditioning ahead of the journey. It is also possible to set corresponding schedules. The navigation system can identify charging points nearby or on a planned route.

New software functions

The ŠKODA ENYAQ COUPÉ iV has the latest ME 3 software version of Volkswagen Group's MEB platform with new features and upgrades. For example, the control of the vehicle's air conditioning and the management of the high-voltage battery have been optimised, which now includes a battery care mode. The new ME 3 vehicle software improves battery management and increases efficiency and service life by initiating the battery's temperature control at lower temperatures than before and no longer only switching it on and off but continuously monitoring and adjusting it. As a result, the drive battery reaches its ideal temperature window quicker. This ensures optimised power output and recuperation. There are also new layouts for the infotainment system, and the main menu now features an icon for vehicle charging, as well as new icons for augmented reality functions. In addition, the increased brightness and contrast of the rear-view camera display make parking and detecting obstacles even easier, especially in the dark. A new function of the intelligent Park Assist feature now also allows frequently accessed parking spaces to be stored in the system and automatically executed on demand. The ME 3 software offers an upgraded multi-stop route planner and the new assistance system Travel Assist 2.5. Lane Assist can be switched off via ‘Favourites', making it even easier for the driver to access.

Safety: head-up display with augmented reality and advanced assistance systems

The ŠKODA ENYAQ COUPÉ iV features a head-up display with augmented reality, full-LED Matrix headlights and a high level of passive safety with up to nine airbags. Travel Assist 2.5 provides support with longitudinal and lateral steering, while other clever assistance systems warn of potential collisions or make parking more convenient. The head-up display provides the driver with even more targeted information so they don't have to take their eyes off the road, while the full-LED Matrix headlights provide greater safety when visibility is poor, allowing the driver to leave the high beam on at all times.

Following the ŠKODA debut for the head-up display with augmented reality that launched with the ENYAQ iV, this feature is now also available as an option for the ŠKODA ENYAQ COUPÉ iV. It projects information for the driver onto two different areas of the windscreen. The car's speed and detected traffic signs, navigation instructions and information from the assistance systems are displayed just above the dashboard in clear view for the driver. Higher up on the windscreen, in the larger projection zone for augmented reality, larger symbols such as directional arrows from the navigation system are displayed and virtually projected onto the road up ahead, also in clear view for the driver. Information relating to Adaptive Lane Assist or Adaptive Cruise Control is also shown here, as are traffic signs and warnings. The driver can individually adjust the position of the display area on the windscreen, set the colour and brightness, and select what information is to be shown in the infotainment system menu.

Up to nine airbags and proactive Crew Protect Assist

The ŠKODA ENYAQ COUPÉ iV can be equipped with up to nine airbags. Driver and front passenger airbags are fitted as standard, as are front side airbags and two curtain airbags, which cover the side windows in the first and second rows of seats. A central airbag between the front seats reduces the impact between the driver and front passenger in the event of a collision. Two side airbags for the outer rear seats are optional. If the sensors detect an impending collision, the driver initiates a sudden braking manoeuvre, or the car is in danger of skidding or tipping over, the proactive Crew Protect Assist feature will automatically take precautions to protect the vehicle's occupants. The system will then tension the seat belts and close any open windows.

All ŠKODA assistance systems available

For maximum levels of active and passive safety, the ENYAQ COUPÉ iV has been fitted with all of ŠKODA's assistance systems. Travel Assist 2.5 provides active support for longitudinal and lateral steering and comprises Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Adaptive Lane Assist including roadwork recognition, Traffic Jam Assist and Emergency Assist. The system is activated at the touch of a button, which is located on the multifunction steering wheel, keeping the ENYAQ COUPÉ iV in its current lane and automatically monitoring the distance to the vehicle in front. In congested traffic, Travel Assist 2.5 can autonomously bring the ENYAQ COUPÉ iV to a stop, make it pull away and follow other vehicles. At speeds of over 90 km/h, the system now assists in changing lanes on the motorway when the indicator is activated, and it provides steering support through tight corners. Travel Assist 2.5 displays the vehicle's surroundings on the ENYAQ COUPÉ iV's screens, allowing the driver to see any objects the vehicle sensors detect. The current version of the system can take over lateral steering in narrow spaces in the city using online information based on current swarm data.

Adaptive Cruise Control, which in its predictive version also incorporates data from the navigation system and detected traffic signs, is now also able to react to obstacles reported via online traffic data. The Travel Assist 2.5 function requires the driver to keep their hands on the steering wheel. If the vehicle detects that the driver is no longer steering, braking or accelerating, Emergency Assist attempts to initially warn them visually, then acoustically and ultimately by jolting the brakes. If the driver fails to react, the hazard lights are activated, the vehicle is brought to a standstill in its current lane, and eCall is triggered.

Front Assist with Predictive Pedestrian and Cyclist Protection and Blind Spot Detection with Rear Traffic Alert warn of collisions with other vehicles, cyclists, pedestrians and static obstacles. Collision Avoidance Assist supports the driver in the event of an impending collision with a pedestrian, cyclist or another vehicle by actively amplifying the steering moment to prevent the accident. When turning left at junctions, Turn Assist warns of detected oncoming traffic at an early stage, automatically bringing the car to a stop if necessary. When a door is opened, Exit Warning alerts the occupant if another vehicle or a cyclist is approaching from behind. It does this acoustically and visually via a light signal on the inside of the wing mirror housing.

New assistance functions for parking

The optional Park Assist feature automatically manoeuvres the vehicle into and out of parallel and bay parking spaces and can now also brake automatically and prevent the car from colliding with pedestrians or objects. With the Trained Parking feature, the system records the route into a frequently used parking space, for example in a narrow and awkward driveway, and can automatically repeat this route at any time. Area View is even better than the optional rear-view camera, as its four cameras create a 360-degree top-down image of the ENYAQ COUPÉ iV's immediate surroundings.

High beam can be left on at all times thanks to the optional full-LED Matrix headlights

The ENYAQ COUPÉ iV's optional full-LED Matrix headlights significantly increase safety when driving in the dark. Each Matrix high-beam module contains 24 LEDs, which can be controlled individually and enables the driver to have the high beam on at all times without dazzling other road users. If a camera on the windscreen detects vehicles as well as people and objects reflecting the light, the intelligent lighting technology automatically turns off individual segments of the light beam.

The ŠKODA ENYAQ COUPÉ iV vRS: the first all-electric car in the sporty vRS range

With the launch of the ENYAQ COUPÉ iV vRS, ŠKODA is writing the next chapter of its successful vRS story. Following the ŠKODA OCTAVIA iV vRS plug-in hybrid, the SUV coupé is the first all-electric car of the brand's sporty vRS line-up. Its coupé shape resembles that of the 180 RS and 200 RS rally prototypes, for which ŠKODA introduced the abbreviation RS (Rally Sport) in 1974. In 1975, ŠKODA presented the 130 RS, which achieved a 1-2 finish in the legendary Monte Carlo Rally in 1977. Since 2000, the RS emblem has also marked out the sportiest ŠKODA production models.

ŠKODA RS – the abbreviation has been synonymous with international motorsport victories for 47 years and with the Czech manufacturer's sportiest production models for more than two decades. ŠKODA used the designation RS – the abbreviation of ‘Rally Sport' – for the first time in 1974, for its rally prototypes ŠKODA 180 RS and 200 RS. One year later, the legendary ŠKODA 130 RS made its debut. The coupé, weighing just 720 kg, secured numerous wins at international rallies as well as race tracks until 1983. In 1977, the ŠKODA 130 RS finished first and second in its category at the ‘Monte' and also won the Acropolis Rally. On the track, it then took the overall win in the European Touring Car Championship in 1981.

Sporty ŠKODA production models with vRS DNA since 2000

From 2000 onwards, ŠKODA continued the success story of its rally models by adding performance-oriented vRS production cars to its portfolio. The first vRS production model – launched in 2000 alongside the OCTAVIA WRC, which marked ŠKODA's entry into the World Rally Championship – was the OCTAVIA vRS, fitted with a 1.8-litre turbocharged engine producing 132 kW (180 PS). The first-ever OCTAVIA estate vRS followed just one year later. The second-, third- and fourth-generation OCTAVIAs also included vRS variants in both body styles, as well as with powerful diesel engines, and 2020 saw the introduction of the first-ever electrified OCTAVIA vRS, a plug-in hybrid with a power output of 180 kW (245 PS).

The KODIAQ was the first SUV in the vRS family

In 2003, ŠKODA added the FABIA to its vRS line-up: a homologated model of the new FABIA WRC rally car presented at the same time. This was fitted with a 1.9 TDI delivering 96 kW (130 PS). In 2010, the vRS variant of the second-generation FABIA was unveiled, equipped with a 1.4‑litre petrol engine producing 132 kW (180 PS) with combined turbocharger and compressor. As a first, this model was also offered as an estate. The first SUV to enter into the ranks of the vRS models was the KODIAQ vRS, launched in 2018. The 2.0 TDI developing 176 kW (240 PS) set a lap record for seven-seater SUVs around the Nürburgring's legendary Nordschleife, completing the 20.832‑km‑long lap in just 9:29.84 minutes. The model's biturbo diesel was replaced with a 2.0 TSI petrol engine producing 180 kW (245 PS) in summer 2021. The new engine is 60 kg lighter and provides the KODIAQ vRS with even greater driving performance and dynamics.

* Maximum power output may not be fully available. The power available in individual driving situations depends on various factors, such as the ambient temperature, the charge level and the temperature, condition or age of the high-voltage battery.

** Maximum electrical power of 195 kW and 220 kW respectively: maximum power determined in accordance with UN-GTR.21 that can be called up for a maximum of 30 seconds. The power available in individual driving situations depends on various factors such as the external temperature, the high-voltage battery's physical age as well as its temperature, charge level and conditioning state. Maximum power can only be available if, in particular, the high-voltage battery's temperature is between 23°C and 50°C and its charge level exceeds 88%. If these parameters are not met, maximum power may not be available. The battery temperature can – to a certain degree – be influenced indirectly via the stationary air conditioning function, and the charge level can be set in the vehicle. The power currently available is shown on the vehicle's driving performance screen. To maintain the high-voltage battery's capacity in the best possible way, we recommend setting a battery charging target of 80% for daily use (can be changed to 100% before long-distance journeys, for example).

*** All figures stated are provisional