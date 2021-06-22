The Quail, A Motorsport Gathering brings together more than 200 of the most exclusive and finest collector cars to the organized event Quail Lodge & Golf Club in Carmel, California on August 13th, 2021. This annual event focuses on demonstrating some of the best and most interesting pre-and post-war sports and racing vehicles from all around the world during Monterey Car Week.

Also, in addition to the luxurious lifestyle components of the annual celebration, guests will have the chance to have a look at some unique vehicles that will be on display throughout the event:

1931 Duesenberg Derham Tourster

Created by Gordon Buehring, this is one of only eight built on the Model J Chassis with seven extant. The vehicle has retained its original body, wooden-frame chassis, engine, and all other major components. It has had a single owner since 2001.

1937 Bugatti 57S Gangloff

This vehicle was originally built for Frenchman Andre Chauvenet and has spent the majority of its years in Europe. Gangloff is completely restored to its original configuration and represents the ultimate pre-war supercar with a 200hp supercharged power unit and aggressive aerodynamic body style.

1967 Shelby American King Cobra Can-Am

Designed by Lyn Terry, this is Shelby's foray into the 1967 Can-Am series. The vehicle's most notable feature is the crossover spring suspension.

1978 Lamborghini LP400 Countach Periscopio

One of only 150 Periscopio cars, this one was delivered new to Monaco Motors, the official Lambo dealer for Monte Carlo, back in 1977. In 2014 the vehicle had undergone a complete nut-and-bolt restoration.

