Lamborghini Urus Performante Essenza SCV12 Edition (2023)

Lamborghini Urus Performante Essenza SCV12 Edition

Lamborghini has recently launched a new edition of the Urus Performante, exclusively available for the owners of the track-only Essenza SCV12. With only 40 units produced, this Special Edition SUV has been tailored by the Lamborghini Ad Personam team, ensuring each customer can customize their Urus Performante to their unique preferences with racing-inspired features and designs.

To enhance the exclusivity of this Urus Special Edition, the extensive use of exposed carbon fiber elements with a glossy or matte finish is prominent throughout the vehicle, including the engine hood, roof, mirrors, and rocker covers, among others. The in-house paint shop offers a tailored Ad Personam livery with color combinations and paintwork for each unit based on specific customer requests, echoing those of their Essenza SCV12 cars, even down to the distinctive numbers painted on the doors.

The Centro Stile designers at Lamborghini have created a dedicated two-tone color scheme for the Urus Performante, with a black lower part embellished with a contrasting color line repeated on the roof arch, enhancing the car's silhouette. The car comes with 23” high gloss black wheels and black calipers by default, but customers have the option to select the type and colors of wheels and calipers that best suit their preferences.

Overall, the Urus Performante Special Edition offers an exclusive, personalized, and sporty driving experience that caters to the needs and desires of the most demanding customers.

“The Lamborghini Urus SC-V12 Edition is the most expressive and detailed livery we have ever created” commented Mitja Borkert, Lamborghini Head of Design. “It is exclusively linked and designed personally for each of the 40 customers of the Lamborghini Essenza SCV12. The livery of the Urus SCV12 is painted black in the lower part to deliver even sportier proportions on the Urus, and the exterior color is directly linked with the exclusive color of the Essenza SC-V12, with a colored pinstripe connecting the front, side and rear graphically. The result is a stormy, unique and colorful limited series of Urus.”

The cabin of the Urus Performante Special Edition boasts exclusive Nero Cosmus Alcantara upholstery with leather details, carbon fiber decorations with a choice of glossy or matte finish, and black anodized aluminum elements. A Dark Package enhances the trim, with the exception of contrasting red door handles. The passenger side of the dashboard features a decorative carbon fiber element, while the kick plates showcase the Essenza SCV12 logo and silhouette. The passenger compartment includes two celebratory carbon fiber plaques, one with the Lamborghini 60th Anniversary logo and the other with the vehicle number or customer's name, making the interior even more unique.

The Urus Performante is the most high-performance version of Lamborghini's Super SUV range, boasting a twin-turbo V8 engine with 666 CV of power and 850 Nm of maximum torque. With its optimized aerodynamics and excellent weight-to-power ratio, the Performante can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.3 seconds and achieve a top speed of 306 km/h. In fact, the vehicle set a record in the production SUV category on the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb course, finishing at an altitude of 4,302 meters in 10:32.064, beating the previous record by over 17 seconds.

The Essenza SCV12, which was unveiled in July 2020, was designed for track-only use, with engineering solutions derived from racing. Equipped with the naturally aspirated V12 engine used in the Aventador, it can deliver more than 830 CV, partly due to the dynamic supercharging at high speeds. The power is handled by a six-speed load-bearing gearbox placed transversely on the rear axle and combined with rear-wheel drive, ensuring compactness, structural continuity, and greater torsional stiffness. The new-generation carbon fiber monocoque chassis of the Essenza SCV12 also provides exceptional weight-to-power ratio of 1.66 kg/CV, combining lightness with the safety standards of FIA regulations for prototypes.