NOVITEC Lamborghini Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae (2023)

NOVITEC Lamborghini Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae

NOVITEC upgraded the Lamborghini Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae with custom carbon aerodynamic-enhancement components that were designed to match the car's active aerodynamics in the wind tunnel. The car also received 20-inch and 21-inch NL4 centerlock forged wheels made by Vossen, NOVITEC sports springs for improved handling, and NOVITEC sports exhaust systems that optimize the car's sound and performance while reducing weight by up to 19 kilograms. Finally, owners can have NOVITEC customize the interior of their coupe or roadster to their liking.

NOVITEC created naked-carbon components to give the Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae a sportier appearance, while also conducting wind tunnel testing to ensure optimal aerodynamic functionality. The front fascia now features additional spoilers above and below the air intakes, and tailor-made surrounds for the side intakes to improve airflow to the front brakes. The NOVITEC trunk lid includes integral air ducts that reduce front-axle lift for improved handling stability at high speeds. The NOVITEC face also includes longer air vents at the top of the front hood.

NOVITEC created a sportier side view for the Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae by adding rocker panel trim in front of the rear wheel arches, extending the air intakes at the side windows forward, and adding air intakes on the rear quarter panels for improved engine airflow. Owners can also opt for a NOVITEC rear wing in two different versions for a more extravagant look. NOVITEC partnered with Vossen, a Miami-based company specializing in exclusive wheel production, to create tailor-made alloys that maximize space under the wheel arches.

For the LP 780-4 Ultimae, NOVITEC chose the NL4 design wheel with centerlock fastening and six delicate spokes that taper off into the edge of the rim in the shape of a broad Y. This style complements the bodywork and taillights of the Aventador. Despite their strength and large size (9Jx20 at the front and 13Jx21 on the rear axle), the wheels are lightweight. They come in a choice of 72 colors and can be combined with a brushed or polished surface finish for individuality. The wheels feature high-performance tires of sizes 255/30 ZR 20 and 355/25 ZR 21.

NOVITEC's sports springs improve the handling and appearance of the Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae. By lowering the ride height, the car's handling is optimized, and it looks more exciting. The drop is approximately 35 millimeters.

The Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae's 6.5-liter twelve-cylinder engine with 574 kW / 780 hp and 720 Nm of torque is not modified by NOVITEC. However, the NOVITEC sports exhaust systems give the engine a more thrilling exhaust note, which can be controlled using electronically controlled butterfly valves. Made of stainless steel and insulated against heat loss, the exhaust systems allow the V12 engine to breathe better and optimize its performance. They can also save up to 19 kilograms in weight compared to the standard system.

In addition, NOVITEC provides a wide range of exclusive interior appointments for all Lamborghini Aventador models, available in various colors with excellent craftsmanship.