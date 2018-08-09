Toyota Corolla remains one of brand's best vehicles. And by all it seems that Toyota team would not stop refining and improving the agile beauty. And here we are reviewing the latest Corolla hatch – it is as sexy and as advanced as its predecessors, but also features some changes and goodies that would meet the requirements of the new model year.

Styling

First of all, this unit is longer, lower and wider, compared to older models. This results in more dynamic, elegant and sophisticated presents. The front profile is more vertical and features flatter bonnet and revised headlamps. At the same time the rear showcases tight and clean styling with new lamps and sleek units that emphasize the solid stance of the vehicle.

In terms of interior, the design is significantly revised – the cabin is fraught with high-quality components and offers enhanced comfort and greater refinement. Glossy colors and premium quality trims dominate and share the space with all the elegant hi-tech features that Toyota offers with this particular model.

Drivetrain system

Toyota's New Global Architecture platform ensures more rewarding driving experience and lower center of gravity and at the same time ensures enough space for other neat additions – revised multi-link rear suspension, larger engine and tons of other goodies.

As we talk about the engine, we should also mention that new Corolla comes with completely new 2.0-liter four-cylinder Toyota Dynamic Force petrol engine that delivers 125kw and 200Nm of total power output. It is paired to a new Direct Shift continuously variable transmission that offers a 10-speed sequential shift mode and overall smooth and fast gear shifts.

Furthermore, Corolla brings tons of advanced safety features as pre-collision system, pedestrian detection plus, active cruise control and lane departure alert with steering assist and sway warning. Neat!

Source: Toyota