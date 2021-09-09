At this year's IAA show, Kia revealed two neat vehicles – the advanced Sportage PHEV and the EV6, the brand's first all-electric machine.

In a series of two articles, we will tell you about each of the two vehicles.

EV6 – Kia's first dedicated BEV built on versatile E-GMP architecture

This is a crossover machine and fully adopts the brand's Opposites United design concept. This is also the first Kia vehicle to be based on the Global Modular Platform (E-GMP).

The EV6 is powered exclusively by electric energy and offers a choice of нумероус long-range, zero-emissions engine setups. It is Kia's first electric vehicle to be available with two-wheel (2WD) or all-wheel drive (AWD) options.

Furthermore, all models of the EV6 lineup have both 800V and 400V charging capabilities, without the need for additional components or adapters. The car is capable of a high-speed charge from 10 to 80 percent in mere 18 minutes. Additionally, an Integrated Charging Control Unit (ICCU) enables a new vehicle-to-load (V2L) function, capable of supplying up to 3.6kW of power to operate other electronic devices or charge another EV, if needed.

In terms of utility, all models in the lineup come with a host of convenience features like the latest Advanced Driver Assistance Systems with next-generation Highway Driving Assist with lane change assist, Blind Spot View Monitor, Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist including junction turning and crossing functionality, and the new Intelligent Front Lighting technology.

Other goodies include Relaxation seats, 12.3-inch curved displays, multimode controls, class-leading space, and impressive storage combine to give EV6 a competitive edge that caters to all needs. The E-GMP architecture permits a flat floor design, helping to create a comfortable and first-class interior cabin that includes front legroom space of 1,078mm and a generous 990mm for rear legroom.