New 2022 Corolla Cross made its debut today and features everything that would make the lineup stand out from the crowd.

The vehicle is available with either a front-wheel-drive or an AWD variant and can generate a total of 169-hp via its 2.0-liter Dynamic Force engine. Furthermore, the new Corolla features a fine-tuned suspension system and fully independent AWD driving modes and enhanced towing capabilities measured at 1,500lbs.

Available in three grades – L, LE, and XLE – the new Corolla Cross offers plenty of space and contemporary utility gadgets. All trim levels are based on the TNGA-C platform and feature a distinctive black grille, neat LED light design, and exclusive 17- or 18-inch alloys.

In terms of interior, Corolla Cross shares many similarities with its hatchback relatives. There's a powerful moonroof, dual-zone automatic climate control, and comfortable 10-way power-adjustable driver's seats.

Furthermore, the cabin includes a 7-inch Multi-Information Display with a digital instrumentation layout and an optional 8-inch multimedia touchscreen. There are also Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone incorporation, as well as USB charging ports.

Optionally customers can specify their Corolla Cross with Audio Plus multimedia with Remote Connect and 9-speaker JBL audio system.

In terms of safety features, all trim levels include the Toyota Safety Sense suite and numerous other advanced active and passive safety technologies. Some of these include Blind Spot Monitor, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Front and Rear Parking Assist with Automatic Braking, and nine airbags.