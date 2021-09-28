Toyota unveiled its new race truck for the 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season. This is the first time that Toyota will campaign the Tundra TRD Pro as a Daytona racecar.

Furthermore, Toyota continues to be the only OEM that campaign three different body designs across the NASCAR's top three series. With the Toyota Camry TRD Next Gen Cup Series car that debuted in May, Toyota will campaign with two new bodies for the 2022 season. The Toyota Supra will continue to compete in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series has always been extremely important to Toyota not only in our history but our focus at our dealerships, said Paul Doleshal, group manager of motorsports for Toyota Motor North America. "The launch of the new Tundra is a really exciting time for our entire organization, so to be able to reflect that new styling in our NASCAR Tundra with the TRD Pro design is a reflection of the importance of the series to all of us and allows us to continue ensuring our on-track production resembles its production counterparts that can be found in our Toyota showrooms.

Toyota's commitment to the Camping World Truck Series is approaching two decades. Since 2004, Toyota has claimed eight drivers and 11 manufacturer's championships. Earlier this season at Daytona International Speedway, Ben Rhodes drove the Tundra to victory lane for the 200th time. Toyota is on pace this season to earn a 12th manufacturer's championship on the strength of 12 victories to date. Six of the 10 drivers that qualified for this season's Truck Series Playoffs compete full-time in Tundras.

SEE ALSO: SEAT Leon Estate receives recognition at Parkers New Car Awards 2021