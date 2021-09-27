SEAT has added one more trophy to its vast collection by winning the "Best Medium Family Car" award with the Leon Estate at the Parkers New Car Awards 2021.

The vehicle has already What Car?'s ‘Family Car of the Year' accolade as well as Caravan & Motorhome Club's Tow Car of the Year, and because of its elegance and advanced technologies, now adds an additional prize to its collection.

In a world becoming increasingly overrun by SUVs, it's easy to assume that they make the best family cars. That's not always the case – and while excellent estate cars like the SEAT Leon remain on sale, the answer has to be ‘no', commented Keith Adams, Editor at Parkers. For one, although it's sleek and good looking, the Leon Estate's luggage area is enormous and usable, while there's ample passenger space for five. Add in some excellent finance deals, high levels of standard kit and sporty handling, and you're left with a winning formula.

SEAT Leon line-up offers consumers one of the broadest range of choices on the market, two bodystyles (hatch and estate), four engine variants (petrol, mild-hybrid, plug-in hybrid and diesel), ranging from 110PS to 204PS, as well as six fully-loaded trims (SE, SE Dynamic, FR, FR Sport, Xcellence and Xcellence Lux) and an extensive range of ten colours means there's a Leon for everyone, no matter their needs.

SEE ALSO: New Fiat 500 is named Best Small Electric Car by Parkers

The Leon Estate range starts from £22,050 for the SE 1.0 TSI Evo 110PS model, rising to £37,605 for the Xcellence Lux 1.4 e-HYBRID 204PS variant.