A special RAV4 Hybrid rolls out of Toyota's largest plant, Georgetown, Ky. Along with the vehicle's striking exterior design and fine-tuned hybrid engine, the SUV also marks the 13th million vehicles assembled at Toyota Motor Manufacturing Kentucky.

The factory began production of the RAV4 Hybrid in January 2020 as the result of many investments by Toyota – these are also part of a larger commitment by the brand's overall investment strategy in North America. Along with enhanced production, the goal is to reach 6,500 employers.

The Georgetown campus is the brand's first in North America and is the realization of 8 billion dollars of investment and employs over 10,000 Kentuckians. This is also the home to an engine factory, which also scored a record by ensembling its 13 millionth engine.

Toyota remains the leader in alternatively powered vehicles and the goal is to have 40 per cent of new sales be electric by 2025. By 2030, expert make plans to increase this number to 70 per cent. Globally, this commitment would result in the avoidance of about 139 million tons of greenhouse gas into the atmosphere.

Toyota Kentucky also boosts STEM education and workforce development program across the Commonwealth. Funds will be invested for: