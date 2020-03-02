Trent Hindman, the 2019 International Motor Sports Association GT Daytona class champion, will pair with Shelby Blackstock, a multi-race winner with his Civic Type R TCR, for a full-season effort in the 2020 SRO GT World Challenge America Series in an Acura NSX GT3 Evo.

Blackstock and Hindman will compete for Racers Edge Motorsports as a Silver Cup team in the 13-round GT Championship which features world-class competitors. The pair seems to be a natural fit and each of two has enjoyed success while competing in Sports Car and Touring Car endurance races.

Hindman co-drove an Acura NSX GT3 Evo with Meyer Shank Racing teammate Mario Farnbacher to the IMSA GTD team and drivers' championship last year. Blacktock has co-driven to numerous victories in IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge Touring Car competition, and scored back-to-back wins with co-driver Tom O'Gorman at Daytona and Sebring last year.

HIndman, who is also running 2020 IMSA endurance racing events for Heinricher Racing w/MSR Curb-Agajanian, is pleased to add a full SRO season to this year's schedule. He knows how important it is to find the right co-driver in order to have any chance for succeeding in the championship events.

With drivers Martin Barkey and Kyle Marcelli, Racers Edge captured the 2019 SRO World Challenge GT Pro/AM Driver Championship. As with the Acura NSX GT3 Evo teams, Acura Motorsports and HPD will provide technical and trackside support for the vehicle at every round of the series and at official test events.

Source: Acura