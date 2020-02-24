One of the most prominent street-legal track-focused vehicles, Honda's legendary Civic Type R, will arrive in American dealers later this year. The new family member is lighter, faster and more powerful. 2021 Type R Limited Edition will feature all of 2020 model year Type R updates, all along with additional enhancement designed to make it the ultimate street-legal Type R machine to date. Also, there will be only 600 units in the lineup, all in Phoenix Yellow and with an individually numbered serial plate.

Some of the modifications include:

Lightweight, forged aluminum wheels from acclaimed manufacturer BBS (18 lb. total unsprung weight reduction)

Further weight reduction of approximately 28 pounds accomplished via reduced sound-deadening materials and removal of features such as the rear wiper, tonneau cover, and rear heater ducts

Specially tuned dampers

Recalibrated steering for maximum control and feedback

Furthermore, the new 2021 Civic Type R Limited Edition pays homage to past models with its exclusive finish, contrasting gloss black paint on the roof, outside mirror caps, and intake vent on the hood, along with a dark chrome Civic badge on the rear hatch.

Like the standard vehicles in the lineup, Limited Edition comes with Honda Sensing, brand's suite of safety and driver-assistive technologies as standard equipment, including Collision Mitigation Braking System, Forward Collision Warning, Road Departure Mitigation and Lane Keeping assist with Adaptive Cruise Control. Sweet!

Under the hood, 2021 Civic Type R draws power from an agile 2.0-liter direct-injection and turbocharged 4-cylinder power unit with VTEC valvetrain, delivering a total of 306hp and 295lb-ft of torque, with power distributed to the front wheels delivered through a close-ratio 6-speed manual gearbox.

As it comes to the standard vehicles, Type R features a set of selectable driving modes – Comfort, Sport, and +R – all three alter damping force, steering assist and throttle mapping. New for 2021 is the Active Sound Control that modifies the interior sound. Neat!

