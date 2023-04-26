Mercedes-Benz E-Class (2024)

Mercedes-Benz E-Class

For 75+ years, the E-Class has been the benchmark for mid-range luxury sedans. In 2023, Mercedes-Benz will introduce the new E-Class, which will lead the way in shifting from combustion engines to electric power. It will also provide a fully digital user experience, thanks to its updated electronics architecture. European sales partners will receive the first 214 series sedans in the fall of 2023.

Exterior design

The new E-Class has classic three-box sedan proportions, with a short front overhang, long hood, and a set-back greenhouse. Its design is rounded off with a well-proportioned rear overhang.

A black panel connects the radiator grille and headlamps, reminiscent of the Mercedes-EQ models. The radiator grille has a 3D design and is either progressive or classic depending on the equipment line. LED headlights come standard, with DIGITAL LIGHT available as an optional extra. The daytime running lights take the shape of an eyebrow and powerdomes accentuate the hood.

The side view highlights the harmonious proportions and distinctive "cab-backward" design, with optional flush-fitting door handles and two character lines emphasizing the sporty character.

At the back, the two-section LED lights have a new contour and special design, with a star motif in both light units providing a special day and night design.

Interior design

The interior of the E-Class offers a digital experience with its dashboard. The MBUX Superscreen extends to the central display if the optional front passenger screen is equipped. The driver's display is visually detached and located in the driver's field of vision. For models without a passenger display, a large trim element extends to the centre, and the central display appears to float above the concave surface of this trim element.

The light strip of the Active Ambient Lighting illuminates the front section of the instrument panel in a wide arc from the windscreen to the doors. This creates a feeling of spaciousness. The upper section of the door panels has a free-floating control array that matches the look of the glass surfaces of the screens.

The centre console is a homogeneous unit and merges straight into the lower section of the dashboard. A stowage compartment with lid and cup holders is integrated into the three-dimensionally shaped trim element at the front. The rear part of the centre console has a soft padded armrest.

The armrest and door centre panel blend seamlessly with a curved design. The front section is a metallic high-tech element that acts as a handle and has the power window switches. The seat surface and backrest have indented vertical lines that give a floating appearance.

The E-Class is known for its spaciousness. The driver has five millimetres more headroom than the previous model. The longer wheelbase provides rear passengers with extra leg and knee room, and elbow width has also increased. Luggage capacity is up to 540 litres.

The new E-Class is highly efficient thanks to systematic electrification and downsizing. Half of all models will be plug-in hybrids, with three out of six versions combining the benefits of combustion engines and electric cars. The current engine family FAME is used to produce four and six-cylinder engines, which are flexible enough for electrification. The diesel and petrol engines are both mild hybrids with turbocharging and support from an integrated starter-generator. The electric motor has been improved, with increased power and boost torque thanks to a new battery.

2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

At the launch of the E-Class in Europe, the range includes both combustion engines and mild hybrids.

E 200 E 220 d E 220 d 4MATIC Displacement cc 1999 1993 1993 Output kW/hp 150/204 145/197 145/197 at rpm 5800 3600 3600 Add. output (boost) kW/hp 17/23 17/23 17/23 Peak torque Nm 320 440 440 at rpm 1800-4000 1800-2800 1800-2800 Add. torque (boost) Nm 205 205 205 Combined fuel consumption, WLTP l/100 km 7.3-6.4 5.5-4.8 5.7-4.9 Combined CO 2 emissions WLTP g/km 166-144 143-125 149-130 Acceleration 0-100 km/h s 7.5 7.6 7.8 Top speed km/h 240 238 234

From the market launch of the new E-Class, Mercedes-Benz will offer three fourth-generation plug-in hybrid models with an electric output of 95 kW and an all-electric range of over 100 kilometres. These models can be driven purely electrically on many days without using the combustion engine. The company plans to introduce more plug-in hybrids with diesel combustion engines in the future.

E 300 e E 300 e 4MATIC E 400 e 4MATIC Displacement cc 1999 1999 Rated output, combustion engine kW/hp 150/204 185/252 Rated torque, combustion engine rpm 320 400 Rated output, electric motor kW/hp 95/129 95/129 Rated torque, electric motor Nm 440 440 System output kW 230 280 System torque Nm 550 650 High-voltage battery energy content kWh 25.4 25.4 Top speed km/h 236 234 250 Acceleration 0-100 km/h s 6.4 6.5 5.3 Combined fuel consumption, weighted (WLTP) l/100 km 0.8 - 0.5 0.9 - 0.6 0.9 - 0.6 Combined power consumption, weighted (WLTP) kWh/100 km 20.7 - 18.4 21.6 - 19.2 21.6 - 19.2 Combined CO 2 emissions, weighted (WLTP) g/km 18 - 12 20 - 14 20 - 14 Electric range (EAER, WLTP) km 97 - 115 95 - 109 95 - 109

You can optionally get AIRMATIC and rear-axle steering for the new E-Class. The agile handling of the car is partly due to the four control arms for each front wheel, and a multi-link independent rear suspension with five links that ensures excellent wheel control and stability. The mild hybrid models have AGILITY CONTROL steel spring suspension as standard. The Technology package offers AIRMATIC air suspension with ADS+ damping and rear-axle steering, which reduces the turning circle by up to 90 centimetres. The rear-axle steering comes with a more direct steering ratio at the front axle and a steering angle of 4.5 degrees.

The new E-Class offers an immersive entertainment experience that engages almost all the senses. The digital innovations in the interior make the car more intelligent, allowing for a higher level of personalization and interaction. The electronic architecture is now more software-driven and less hardware-driven, and computing functions happen in a single processor for improved performance and data speed. An Entertainment package will be available, which includes Mercedes me connect services and a data package from a third-party provider, with 5G as the transmission technology for faster data rates.

The iPhone and Apple® Watch can now be used as a Digital Vehicle Key for the E-Class, enabling drivers to start and lock the car by simply carrying the device. Sharing the key is also possible, with the option to assign different access rights to family and friends, including driving privileges. The car can recognise multiple users, and up to 16 people can share the Digital Vehicle Key. The pre-installation for the Digital Vehicle Key is included in the KEYLESS-GO Convenience Package, available from the Premium Package onwards in markets where Mercedes me connect services are available.

Sound Visualisation

The new E-Class has an Active Ambient Lighting with Sound Visualisation feature that allows occupants to experience music with three senses. They can hear the music (with Dolby Atmos® technology if desired), feel it through sound resonating transducers in the optional Burmester® 4D surround sound system, and now "see" it through visualisation on the light strip of the Active Ambient Lighting (optional extra). The visualisation applies throughout the car and creates different lighting moods based on the rhythm of the music.

The front passenger has an impressive entertainment experience with an optional screen that can display dynamic content such as TV or video streaming even when the driver is looking over. The display is switchable, and the advanced camera-based privacy function reduces brightness to prevent driver distraction.

New third-party apps plus selfie and video camera

Mercedes-Benz software experts have developed a new layer of compatibility that allows third-party apps to be installed. Several popular apps are available at launch, including TikTok, Angry Birds, Webex, Zoom, and Vivaldi browser. The ZYNC entertainment portal is also available as an optional extra, offering video streaming, on-demand content, interactive experiences, local video programmes, sports, news, games, and more on the central and passenger displays through a single user interface.

The MBUX Superscreen comes with a new selfie and video camera on top of the dashboard, enabling drivers to participate in online video conferences through Webex or take personal photos and videos when the vehicle is stationary.

The intelligent voice control system has been improved, allowing for activation without the keyword "Hey Mercedes" using the "Just Talk" function. The display will show a red microphone symbol, indicating that the vehicle is ready and waiting for commands.

The routines

Mercedes-Benz is incorporating artificial intelligence (AI) to learn and automate the comfort functions frequently used by car occupants under similar conditions. This will result in a personalised automation called 'routine.' The development of this innovation is in an advanced stage. Customers buying the new E-Class can use standard templates for routines or create their own. The occupants can connect different functions and conditions to create personalized routines, such as "turn on the seat heating and adjust the ambient lighting to warm orange if the temperature inside is below twelve degrees Celsius."

ENERGIZING COMFORT and THERMOTRONIC with Digital Vent Control (both optional)

Mercedes-Benz has a comprehensive wellness program called ENERGIZING COMFORT which includes mobilizing massage, activating light, and soothing sounds. The ENERGIZING COACH provides individual recommendations for this program. In addition, the E-Class introduces a new feature that helps alleviate travel sickness symptoms. In the future, the ENERGIZING COACH will have a bio-feedback function for stress relief with breathing exercises. With the optional THERMOTRONIC automatic climate control, the Digital Vent Control enhances comfort by adjusting the front air vents to the desired ventilation scenario automatically. This feature can also be adjusted manually.

Numerous driving assistance systems, some of which have been developed further

The E-Class comes standard with various driving assistance systems, including Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC, ATTENTION ASSIST, Active Brake Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist, Parking Package with reversing camera, and Speed Limit Assist. The driver can see the status and activity of the driving assistance systems as a full-screen view in the Assistance mode of the driver's display.

ATTENTION ASSIST now has a driver distraction warning in the optional 3D driver display, which detects if the driver's eyes are not focused on the road for several seconds and warns the driver with both sound and visual cues. If the driver continues to be distracted, there will be a second warning and a continuous warning tone, and the Active Emergency Stop Assist can initiate an emergency stop.

The optional Driving Assistance Plus package includes Active Steering Assist, which helps with lane-keeping, and allows the E-Class to automatically restart after longer standstills in city traffic or on country roads. Additionally, if Active Steering Assist is not available due to unclear lane markings, the driver will receive a warning via vibrations in the steering wheel.

Sophisticated body concept and coordinated restraint systems

Mercedes-Benz's E-Class relies on a safety concept that uses a sturdy passenger cell and crash structures that can deform in a specific way. The restraint systems, like the airbags and seat belts, are designed to adapt to the circumstances and offer optimal protection to the occupants in case of an accident.

Apart from the standard airbags for the driver and front passenger, a knee airbag for the driver's side is included to shield the legs from hitting the instrument panel or steering column in a severe frontal collision. The standard window airbags reduce the risk of head injuries from side window impacts or external objects. In case of a severe side collision, the window airbag on the side of the impact expands like a curtain from the A- to the C-pillar over both the front and rear side windows. If the car detects a rollover, the window airbags can deploy on both sides. Optional side airbags can cover the thorax area, including the outer rear seats, in case of a severe side impact.

Mercedes-Benz has also equipped the E-Class with a centre airbag (depending on the country), standard pyrotechnic belt tensioners and force limiters on all outer seats to ensure maximum safety in case of an accident.

Resource-conserving materials

The E-Class uses eco-friendly materials in several components. The basic seat upholstery is a blend of recycled materials and undyed alpaca wool. The seat foam incorporates certified recycled raw materials through a "mass balance approach". These materials have similar properties to those produced from crude oil, but help reduce the need for fossil resources while maintaining quality.

Neutral CO 2 balance

Mercedes-Benz achieved a neutral CO2 balance in all its global plants in 2022. The company uses only renewable energy sources for the externally sourced electricity, making it CO2-free. Additionally, Mercedes-Benz plans to boost the amount of renewable energy generated at its plants, with a focus on increasing photovoltaics at the Sindelfingen location by the end of 2024. The company is also committed to reducing water usage and waste production at the Sindelfingen location.