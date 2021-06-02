Vauxhall's commercial lineup is nominated for seven Fleet Awards this year, including the advanced Corsa, Mokka, Insignia, Vivaro-e, Vivaro, and Combo model lineups.

The Corsa model family has been nominated in the Best Small Car category and the all-new Mokka and new Insignia are nominated for the Best Compact SUV and Best Upper Medium Car categories.

The event, Best Fleet Manufacturer has also nominated two of Vauxhall's van lineups – Movano-e and Movano. In fact, Vauxhall is now one of the few LCV automobile manufacturers to be able to offer fleets of fully electric Light Commercial Vehicle models across its entire lineup and helping businesses optimize their costs and vehicle taxes.

The fully electric Vivaro-e has also been nominated for the Best Zero Emission Van title, having already won International Van of the Year and van of the year titles from What Car?, DrivingElectric, and Van Fleet World Awards.

Vauxhall has received nominations in the following categories:

Cars

Best Small Car – Vauxhall Corsa

Best Upper Medium Car – Vauxhall Insignia

Best Compact SUV – Vauxhall Mokka

Vans

Fleet Manufacturer of the Year (Van) – Vauxhall

Best Small Van – Vauxhall Combo

Best Medium Van – Vauxhall Vivaro

Best Zero Emission Van – Vauxhall Vivaro-e