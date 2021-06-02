Vauxhall are nominated for winners in 7 categories at the Fleet News Awards 2021 event
Vauxhall's commercial lineup is nominated for seven Fleet Awards this year, including the advanced Corsa, Mokka, Insignia, Vivaro-e, Vivaro, and Combo model lineups.
The Corsa model family has been nominated in the Best Small Car category and the all-new Mokka and new Insignia are nominated for the Best Compact SUV and Best Upper Medium Car categories.
The event, Best Fleet Manufacturer has also nominated two of Vauxhall's van lineups – Movano-e and Movano. In fact, Vauxhall is now one of the few LCV automobile manufacturers to be able to offer fleets of fully electric Light Commercial Vehicle models across its entire lineup and helping businesses optimize their costs and vehicle taxes.
The fully electric Vivaro-e has also been nominated for the Best Zero Emission Van title, having already won International Van of the Year and van of the year titles from What Car?, DrivingElectric, and Van Fleet World Awards.
Vauxhall has received nominations in the following categories:
Cars
- Best Small Car – Vauxhall Corsa
- Best Upper Medium Car – Vauxhall Insignia
- Best Compact SUV – Vauxhall Mokka
Vans
- Fleet Manufacturer of the Year (Van) – Vauxhall
- Best Small Van – Vauxhall Combo
- Best Medium Van – Vauxhall Vivaro
- Best Zero Emission Van – Vauxhall Vivaro-e
James Taylor, Sales and Marketing Director, Vauxhall, said: The Fleet News Awards are one of the industry highlights of the year and we are very pleased to be nominated in seven categories by Fleet News. The new models nominated, including Corsa, Mokka, Insignia, Vivaro-e, Vivaro and Combo, have received great feedback from our business customers and we hope this is recognised by the Fleet News judging panel.