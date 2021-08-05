New Vauxhall Corsa is still the best-selling vehicle, according to the latest car sales and registration figures released today by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).

A total of 26,215 Corsas have been registered in the first seven months of 2021, and the Corsa-e has also marked a record as the best-selling all-electric model in the segment. The brand continues its electric expansion and will aim at delivering an electrified variant of all its models by 2024. Vauxhall's plan is to offer only electric vehicles until 2028.

The Corsa-e has been the best-selling vehicle in the Small Battery Electric Vehicle sector this year with 3,120 registrations in 2021.

Paul Willcox, Managing Director, Vauxhall, said: As a British brand, it's fantastic to see the Corsa remain the UK's best-selling new car. With electric sales continuing to grow at a rapid pace, we're proud to see the new Corsa-e retain its spot at the top of the sales charts, bringing affordable all-electric options to our customers.

The vehicle is available with a fully electric powertrain along with a choice of efficient petrol and diesel engines. The zero-emission Corsa-e was voted The Sun Car of the Year, thanks to its efficiency and capabilities.