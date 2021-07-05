New Vauxhall Corsa remains the brand's best-selling new car so far this year, according to new reports.

There are a total of 24,399 Corsas registered in the first six months of 2021. Vauxhall's all-electric Corsa-e was also one of the most popular vehicles among customers. In fact, the Corsa-e has been the best selling new car in the small Battery Electric Vehicles segment this year with 2,795 registrations in 2021. This success has helped Vauxhall increase and share of the passenger car and LCV market by 0.2 percent, having sold about 53, 450 vehicles in 2021.

Customers now can easily purchase their Vauxhall via the brand's Online Store, from the comfort of their home. Furthermore, customers can arrange a live video viewing of any Vauxhall vehicle and proceed to an online purchase all via Vauxhall's online store.

SEE ALSO: Everrati and Michelin celebrate their partnership at the 2021 Goodwood Festival of Speed

As it comes to the new Corsa, it is available with a wide choice of petrol and diesel engines. As it comes to the zero-emission Corsa-e, it can also be personalized in many different ways. In fact, the EV was also voted The Sun Car of the Year, thanks to its 209-mile WLTP range, affordable price, and fun driving characteristics.