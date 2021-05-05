The new Vauxhall Corsa is the best-selling vehicle in UK so far this year, according to the latest new car sales and registration details revealed by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).

In fact, Corsa remains the best-selling vehicle for the past 8 months, including June, July, September, and November last year. However, the highest number of sales is recorded in 2021, as Vauxhall announced 16,381 registrations, while Corsa-e remains the best-selling BEV, with 1,706 units sold.

Commenting on the results, Paul Willcox, Managing Director, Vauxhall, said: It's great to see the new Vauxhall Corsa remain the UK's best-selling car and we're proud that its all-electric version, Corsa-e, is the UK's best-selling small EV. Customer interest in electric cars and vans in the UK is at an all-time high and Vauxhall is continually expanding its line-up to offer class-leading electrified vehicles, not least with a fully electric van line-up to come before the end of the year.

SEE ALSO: Acura MDX wins TOP SAFETY PLUS award from IIHS

Customers can also purchase their Vauxhall vehicle via the brand's online store, which brings the car-shopping procedure to the world of digital and in every buyer's home. By using the digital platform, buyers can arrange a live video viewing any model and proceed to the configuration and personalization panel and then finalize the purchase, all this via a laptop.

The latest generation Corsa is available with a fully electric engine and a choice of agile petrol and diesel units.

Source: Vauxhall