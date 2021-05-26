Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles has won three titles at the 2021 Trade Van Driver Awards event. Volkswagen Transporter 6.1 and Volkswagen Crafter were named Van of the Year and Best Large Van respectively while the Best Technical Innovation was won by the Volkswagen City Emergency Braking feature.

Being popular because of its advanced technology and offering excellent residual value, the Transporter 6.1 took the prestigious Van of the Year award home.

The Volkswagen Crafter was honored at the awards as the Best Large Van in 2021. The panel of expert judges concluded that the Crafter offers award-winning comfort, value, and overall performance.

Furthermore, VW Commercial Vehicles took home one more award – Best Technical Innovation for its excellent City Emergency Braking system. This is an innovative technology that helps avoid collisions under hazardous urban conditions, improving drivers' peace of mind. Offered as standard across the van range, City Emergency Braking helps prevent crashes and improves driver safety.

Matthew Eisenegger, Editor of Trade Van Driver said: "We are delighted to be hosting the Trade Van Driver Awards in 2021, albeit virtually, celebrating the best that the commercial vehicles sector has to offer. Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles deservedly took home three coveted awards from this year's ceremony, which is a credit to the manufacturer and its best-in-class product line."

SEE ALSO: Jaguar Land Rover and Google will measure the air quality in Dublin