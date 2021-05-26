Jaguar Land Rover has partnered with Google in order to integrate the latest all-electric Jaguar I-PACE with air quality measuring sensors and Street View mapping technology. This will be the first all-electric Google vehicle to be used to measure the street air quality in Dublin.

The Jaguar I-PACE is geared with specialised mobile air sensors developed by Aclima and has launched in Dublin to capture data over the next 12 months. Google's scientific research partners will analyse the data and develop maps of street-level air pollution.

Jaguar Land Rover specialists have integrated Google Street View technology into the vehicle, including new roof mountings for the Street View camera, new rear-window glass which allows for wiring and redesigned interior switchgear to incorporate Google Street View controls. Focusing on air quality, the I-PACE offers cabin air ionisation and PM2.5 filtration to enhance occupant comfort and well-being.

Elena Allen, Project Manager for Business Development at Jaguar Land Rover said: The integration of Google Street View technology with the all-electric Jaguar I-PACE is the perfect solution for measuring air quality. We are delighted to support this project as it aligns with our own journey to becoming an electric-first business and achieving net zero carbon by 2039. Partnerships like this are one of the ways we can achieve our sustainability goals and make a positive impact on society.

SEE ALSO: Vauxhall announces first details for the new Movano and Movano-e lineups