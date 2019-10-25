Being one of the most popular and successful lineups since its debut, Golf hasn't stopped impressing both fans and skeptics. And now VW proudly presents the new family member – Golf 8. The vehicle marks the next page of lineup's evolution and offers an electrified drivetrain system, digitalized interior, and advanced engineering solutions. Let's check out more, shall we?

In terms of technologies, the main one concerning the new Golf 8 is the hybrid system. Being the first model to be available with a choice of five hybrid drive options, new Golf debuts a 48V lithium-ion battery and new eTSI engines. This means that fuel consumption is cut down with nearly 10 percent and the overall agility and road behavior are dramatically boosted. The output levels are measured at 81 kW / 110 PS, 96 kW / 130 PS and 110 kW / 150 PS. Additionally, VW engineers have included neat innovations! Such is the twin-dosing technology with two SCR catalytic convertors.

Of course, as a contemporary machine, the new generation of the best-seller can also be specified with a plug-in system. The efficient systems ensure 150 kW / 204 PS and 180 kW / 245 PS respectively. Both versions come with a revised 13kWh lithium-ion battery and can cover a range of up to 60 kilometers with a single charge. Neat!

In terms of utility gadgets and features, Golf 8 comes with online connectivity unit (OCU), which includes integrated eSIM links to "We Connect" and "We Connect Plus" online functions and services. The vehicle also brings Car2X: this is a function that signals from the traffic infrastructure and information from other vehicles up to 800 meters away. The Golf 8 also shares this information with other Car2X models. Neat! In fact, swarm intelligence is becoming more and more popular technology and as it seems, it will start a new phase in the world of traffic safety.

Source: Volkswagen