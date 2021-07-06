For about 20 years, the Volkswagen Golf R and the predecessor, Golf R32 have represented the golden standard for sporty hatchback performance. When one takes a look at the history of the lineup, there's a considerable change in the design of the models, however, the passion and precision remain the same. Let's check out more, shall we?

2002: Volkswagen Golf R32 (Mk IV)

This is the first production Golf that wears the famous "R" badge from VW Racing and was unveiled in Madrid back in 2002, following the concept that was debuted a year earlier. The vehicle was specially created to compete in rally races.

The Golf R32 showcased numerous advanced technologies and complex design concepts. The engine is a 3.2-liter VR6 with 240hp and linked to a performance-focused 4Motion AWD system that can send power only to the rear axle when needed.

2005: Golf R32 (Mk V)

With this particular model, the power output rose to 250hp and additional changes contributed to agile performance. The R32 now accelerates from 0 to 100km/h in 6.2 seconds and is geared with a refined DSG gearbox. In terms of interior, the MK V was geared with near-luxury components and featured a neat and cozy ambiance.

2009: Golf R (Mk VI)

Unveiled at the Frankfurt Motor Show back in 2009, the MK VI revealed an advanced 2.0-liter TSI four-cylinder engine that generates a total of 265hp, mated to an even further revised 4Motion system. Also, VW team debuted a new signature blue paint for the vehicle, known as Rising Blue Metallic. Offered in two- and four-door models, the vehicle was available with a center exhaust and 6-speed manual gearbox only.

2013: Golf R (Mk VII)

This model was again unveiled in Frankfurt and arrived in the US in 2015. The power rose to 288hp and the car was available with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed DSG, and later with an exclusive 7-speed DSG. Tech-wise the MK VII features a DCC adaptive damping system and many more neat functions.

2021: Golf R (Mk VIII)

The upcoming iteration of the "R" lineup will not only be the most powerful, but also the most advanced in terms of utility systems. The heart of the beast is a 2.0-liter EA888 TSI unit that generates a total of 315hp and 310lb-ft of torque. There will also be a newly developed torque-vectoring 4Motion AWD system and Vehicle Dynamics Manager, both fine-tuned at the Nürburgring Nordshleife race track.