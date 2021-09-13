SKODA Superb, the flagship model of the brand celebrates its 20th anniversary. On 11th on September 2001 the Skoda team unveiled the 4.8-meter long saloon with its spacious interior, powerful engines and many safety and utility features at the International Motor Show in Frankfurt.

This first generation of Superb also marked the dramatic return of the brand in the large family car segment. The 2001 version is 4,803 mm long, 1,765 mm wide, and 1,469 mm tall. In terms of drivetrain system, 2001 Superb features front-wheel drive and a wheelbase of 2,803 mm.

The engine range included three petrol and two diesel drivetrains. The 2.0- litre four-cylinder engine generated 85 kW (115 hp), while the other petrol engines were a 1.8-liter four-cylinder turbo with 110 kW (150 hp) and the flagship was a 2.8-liter V6 with 142 kW (193 hp). With this powerful engine, the SUPERB was able to reach a top speed of 237 km/h. The 1.8-liter four-cylinder turbo with 110 kW (150 hp) and the 2.8- liter V6 also featured innovative five-valve technology. For customers seeking efficiency and economics, the 1.9-liter TDI with 96 kW (130 hp) was the model of choice, with a standard consumption of only 5.7 liters per 100 km. Another alternative was a six-cylinder TDI with a displacement of 2.5 liters and an output of 114 kW (155 hp). A six-speed direct-shift gearbox was fitted as standard, while a five-speed Tiptronic automatic transmission was optionally available with the two V6 engines.

Other features included bi-xenon headlights with integrated headlight washers, electrically adjustable and heated front seats, Climatronic automatic air conditioning, and a color-screen navigation system.

Successors offer even more features and luxury

In March 2008, ŠKODA presented the next generation of the Superb at the Geneva Motor Show. By 2015, the Czech brand had produced 618,000 second-generation Superbs, which received the ‘Luxury Car of the Year' award from Top Gear magazine in 2009.

The third generation of the Superb was a sensation at its world premiere in Prague in 2015. Its design language, luxurious interior, wide range of modern assistance systems and highly efficient engines were well received. Also, the third-generation Superb introduced several technical innovations to the Czech carmaker's model range: Dynamic Chassis Control, adaptive chassis, parking assist and three-zone air conditioning. The spacious Superb estate was added to the range in the same year.

ŠKODA AUTO took the next step in autumn 2019, by launching the Superb iV with plug-in hybrid drive. The model's overall output is 160 kW (218 hp) with a range of up to 62 km (WLTP) in electric-only mode. To date, ŠKODA AUTO has produced more than 700,000 units of the current Superb generation.