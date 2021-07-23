Volkswagen of America, Inc. unveiled the new 2021 Atlas Cross Sport GT Concept. The unique vehicle blends modern styling and an advanced engine system. Assembled in Chattanooga, the four-seater also demonstrates VW's new Eisvogelblau exterior color.

Based on the 2021 Atlas Cross Sport SEL Premium R-Line, the new GT Concept showcases neat 22-inch ABT Sport HR AEROWHEELS, wrapped in Yokohama Advan Sport V105 UHP 285/35R22 tires, ST suspension XTA Plus 3 coilovers, TAROX eight-piston front brakes, and glossy black exterior trim.

Under the hood, there is a refined version of the EA888 2.0-TSI power unit found in the VW Golf R, but with an IS38 turbo as an additional front-mounted radiator from an Mk7 Golf R. This setup generates a total of 300hp and is distributed via a seven-speed DSG automatic gearbox and 4Motion AWD system.

The inside is characterized by the same Eisvogelblau, bespoke RECARO Sports seats, and custom VW Accessories floor mats.

SEE ALSO: The final 40 exclusive Bugatti Divos head to their new owners

Finishing off the interior design is a one-of-a-kind rear center console, which follows the design language of the front console. Inside the storage compartment is a Volkswagen Accessories convenience safe and additional USB charging ports.