Volvo Cars officially opened the order books for the new C40 Recharge, brand's newest fully electric vehicle. This lineup will focus to mark a further positive ecological impact and will be offered with attractive payment plans. Also, the vehicle comes with a new and convenient Care offer with available services.

Exterior and Interior design

The vehicle offers all the benefits an SUV can offer, but also comes with a lower and sleeker design. The revised front face showcases a new styling approach and introduces new headlight design with new advanced pixel art technology. At the same time, the rear-end features an elegant design with a lower roofline.

The interior provides occupants with high seat positions and tons of customization options. What is notable for this particular model is that the interior is completely leather-free. Furthermore, C40 Recharge comes with one of the most advanced infotainment systems on the market and ensures tons of connectivity capabilities. This time Volvo team relies on their Google partnership and provides customers with Google apps and built-in Google services like Assist, Maps, GPlay, and more.

Drivetrain system

In terms of drivetrain system, the C40 Recharge is geared with twin electric motors, one on the front and one on the rear axle, powered by a 78kWh battery pack that can be recharged to 80% in 40 minutes. Its expected mileage range is about 261 miles (420km).

The vehicle will go into production this autumn and will be ensembled alongside the XC40 Recharge at the Volvo Cars manufacturing plant in Ghent, Belgium.