New Hyundai TUCSON has been named the Best Car for Long Distances at the Auto Trader New Car Awards, as voted for by more than 148,000 vehicle owners.

People were asked to rate their vehicles across 16 different criteria and were also asked to share their overall satisfaction or dissatisfaction with the vehicle.

As it comes to the vehicle, some of its notable features are the fully customizable digital experience. The advanced setup includes a fully digital and configurable dual cockpit, with a new 10.25-inch open digital cluster and a revised 10.25-inch AVN-touch screen. This is also the first Hyundai model to feature a full touchscreen console. It is also equipped with the latest version of Hyundai's Bluelink® connected car services.

Some of the comfort-enhancing technologies include Multi-Air Mode with direct and indirect air vents, three-zone climate control and ventilated and heated seats.

Also, the new TUCSON range can be specified in four trim levels: SE Connect, Premium, Ultimate, and sporty N-Line. The SE Connect comes with a 1.6-liter T-GDi 150ps 6MT, and is also available with a 1.6-liter T-GDi 150ps 48-volt Mild Hybrid powertrain with 6iMT or 7DCT, or a 1.6-liter T-GDi 230ps Hybrid powertrain with 6AT. A Plug-in Hybrid version is also available.