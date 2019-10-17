Volvo Cars has introduced the XC40 Recharge, brand's first ever fully electric vehicle and the first model to appear in its new Recharge lineup. Let's find out more, shall we?

The XC40 Recharge is based on the famous and multiple award-winning XC40 small SUV and will represent the next-gen of Volvo machines. In fact, brand's goal is to make a fully-electric vehicle every year in a period of 5 years. Additionally, from early 2020, customers will be asked whether they prefer their Volvo vehicle with a rechargeable drivetrain or not. In order to encourage the electric driving, Volvo Recharge plug-in hybrid will come with a free electricity for a year, provided via a refund for the average electricity cost during that period. Neat!

As it comes to the vehicle itself, XC40 Recharge is a 100 per cent Volvo machine. It is an all-wheel drive car that can cover a range of up to 400 kilometers with a single charge and can generate a total power output of 408hp. The battery charges to 80% in mere 40 minutes, thanks to the fast-charging system.

Furthermore, the new lineup of electric vehicles is geared with a brand-new Android-powered infotainment system that is fully integrated with Volvo On Call, brand's digital connected service platform. With it drivers can track how much time they have spent driving on electric power. Sweet!

In order to meet the anticipated growth in demand for its Recharge vehicles, Volvo team will triple the production capacity for electrified vehicles and will prepare Designer's Choice selection, which will offer radically reduced delivery times. Volvo Cars aims for plug-in hybrid cars to make 20 per cent of total sales in 2020.

